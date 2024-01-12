Dems Move to Outlaw Militias in Violation of 2nd Amendment

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) Democrats in Congress have introduced a bill which would effectively outlaw militias in America, blatantly violating both the freedom of association and also the Second Amendment.
The legislation was introduced by Sen. Edward Markey, D-Mass., and Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., both of whom have been forthright about their desire to strip Americans of the right to defend themselves.
The authors of the bill would use January 6 as justification to strip their political opponents of their right to bear arms.
According to a press release penned by the sponsors, the release of the “Preventing Private Paramilitary Activity Act” is meant to follow “the anniversary of the January 6th attack on the United States Capitol” by creating a “federal prohibition on paramilitary groups through civil and criminal enforcement.”
The law’s enforcement would be provided for by holding individuals liable acting as part of a private paramilitary organization. Whether the law would be applied to left-wing groups like Antifa is unclear.
Markey himself engaged in melodrama when announcing the bill, hearkening back to January 6, 2021 as the day where Democracy itself came under violent assault.
“Three years ago, white supremacists affiliated with paramilitary organizations stormed the U.S. Capitol, shattering windows, walls, and the families of five U.S. Capitol police officers. Private paramilitary actors, such as the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, pose a serious threat to democracy and the rule of law, and we must create new prohibitions on their unauthorized activities that interfere with the exercise of people’s constitutional rights,” he said.
He proceeded to call such groups “forces of bigotry, hatred, and violent extremism,” which must be stopped “for the sake of our democracy.”
Raskin joined in the hysterics, claiming that “paramilitary operations are in no way protected by our Constitution” and that his legislation will be needed to “deter insurrection and defend our democracy.”