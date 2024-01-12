Dems Move to Outlaw Militias in Violation of 2nd Amendment

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) Democrats in Congress have introduced a bill which would effectively outlaw militias in America, blatantly violating both the freedom of association and also the Second Amendment.

The legislation was introduced by Sen. Edward Markey, D-Mass., and Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., both of whom have been forthright about their desire to strip Americans of the right to defend themselves.

The authors of the bill would use January 6 as justification to strip their political opponents of their right to bear arms.

According to a press release penned by the sponsors, the release of the “Preventing Private Paramilitary Activity Act” is meant to follow “the anniversary of the January 6th attack on the United States Capitol” by creating a “federal prohibition on paramilitary groups through civil and criminal enforcement.”

The law’s enforcement would be provided for by holding individuals liable acting as part of a private paramilitary organization. Whether the law would be applied to left-wing groups like Antifa is unclear.