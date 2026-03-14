Denver Airport Crowdsources TSA Donations Amid Dems Shutdown 

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The Democrat-led DHS shutdown has forced one of the busiest airports in America to ask flyers to consider donating gift cards to TSA workers.

Denver International Airport — the third busiest in the United States and sixth busiest in the world — took to social media Tuesday asking for grocery store or gas gift cards for hundreds of TSA employees set to go a full month without pay.

“DONATIONS NEEDED,” the airport wrote, garnering nearly 1.5 million views. “Support the dedicated TSA employees working without pay by donating $10 and $20 grocery store and gas gift cards. Visa gift cards cannot be accepted.”

The airport said drop-off locations were set up at the Final Approach cell phone lot and inside the Jeppesen Terminal.

A blue-state airport has resorted to crowdsourcing gift cards for TSA officers because Senate Democrats are refusing to support the @DHSgov funding bill.



Our frontline workers shouldn’t have to rely on charity while Democrats play politics. https://t.co/BuA3EXACAs — Shelley Moore Capito (@SenCapito) March 12, 2026

The missed paychecks stem from Senate Democrats refusing to appropriate funding for DHS unless ICE and CBP — both agencies within the department — are reformed.

Congress passed a two-week DHS funding extension in early February, while negotiations for full funding continued.

Since then, Democrats have refused to pass a clean funding bill unless the DHS halts immigration enforcement.

The Democratic-led shutdown has already triggered long lines at airport security checkpoints as some TSA agents opt to miss work.

Democrats have blocked even a two-week funding package because it includes funding for ICE and CBP, according The Hill.

Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala., who chairs the Senate Appropriations Committee’s Homeland Security Subcommittee and sponsored the partial funding proposal, said voters expect Congress to do its job.

“The people who sent us here expect more,” she said. “We would like that opportunity to continue funding the Department of Homeland Security in its entirety, while we have a conversation about the best pathway to move forward,” she added.

Britt’s proposal came after Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., introduced legislation that would fund only TSA, the Coast Guard, FEMA and the controversial Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.