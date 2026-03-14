Saturday, March 14, 2026

Denver Airport Crowdsources TSA Donations Amid Dems Shutdown 

Democrats have blocked even a two-week funding package because it includes funding for ICE and CBP...

Posted by Luis Cornelio
TSA
TSA / IMAGE: TODAY via YouTube

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The Democrat-led DHS shutdown has forced one of the busiest airports in America to ask flyers to consider donating gift cards to TSA workers. 

Denver International Airport — the third busiest in the United States and sixth busiest in the world — took to social media Tuesday asking for grocery store or gas gift cards for hundreds of TSA employees set to go a full month without pay. 

“DONATIONS NEEDED,” the airport wrote, garnering nearly 1.5 million views. “Support the dedicated TSA employees working without pay by donating $10 and $20 grocery store and gas gift cards. Visa gift cards cannot be accepted.” 

The airport said drop-off locations were set up at the Final Approach cell phone lot and inside the Jeppesen Terminal. 

The missed paychecks stem from Senate Democrats refusing to appropriate funding for DHS unless ICE and CBP — both agencies within the department — are reformed.  

Congress passed a two-week DHS funding extension in early February, while negotiations for full funding continued. 

Since then, Democrats have refused to pass a clean funding bill unless the DHS halts immigration enforcement. 

The Democratic-led shutdown has already triggered long lines at airport security checkpoints as some TSA agents opt to miss work. 

Democrats have blocked even a two-week funding package because it includes funding for ICE and CBP, according The Hill.

Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala., who chairs the Senate Appropriations Committee’s Homeland Security Subcommittee and sponsored the partial funding proposal, said voters expect Congress to do its job. 

“The people who sent us here expect more,” she said. “We would like that opportunity to continue funding the Department of Homeland Security in its entirety, while we have a conversation about the best pathway to move forward,” she added. 

Britt’s proposal came after Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., introduced legislation that would fund only TSA, the Coast Guard, FEMA and the controversial Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
FBI Held Active-Shooter Exercise at Michigan Synagogue 6 Weeks before Attack
Next article
Iran War Deadly Casualties Include Father of 7-Month-Old Twins

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com