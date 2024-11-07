Dems Start Blaming Each Other for Kamala’s Defeat

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) After Kamala Harris lost the 2024 election, Democrats started attacking and blaming each other, wondering what they could’ve done to keep the power in the White House and Senate.

Senior White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich reported that, according to Harris-Walz surrogate and a member of the Democratic National Convention’s National Finance Committee and Pennsylvania commissioner Lindy Li, Harris should’ve chosen Gov. Josh Shapiro, D-Pa., over Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn., because Shapiro would’ve “carried the blue wall states.”

“People are wondering tonight what would have happened had Shapiro been on the ticket. And not only in terms of Pennsylvania. He’s famously a moderate,” Li said, adding that Americans saw how Harris instead chose radical Walz, who oversaw the violent and destructive 2020 riots.

In addition to admitting that using ad hominem attacks against non-woke Americans backfired and not presenting a clear campaign message, Li also blamed Harris for not telling Americans how different she would be from Joe Biden.

“She knows [it] was a mistake … to say on The View that she couldn’t think of a single thing that she would do differently from the Biden administration. That was [the] opener for her to show. [She could’ve told Americans] that she’s going to get tough on the border [and] that she’s going to take drastic measures to bring down inflation. That was her chance,” she said.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., also told The Hill that the reason why Harris didn’t pick Shapiro was because he is a Jew.

“I think that clearly was a major factor, is that she was reluctant to put a vice presidential nominee on the ticket with Jewish heritage because they’re having a split in the Democratic Party,” he said. “They have a pro-Palestinian, in some cases pro-Hamas wing of the Democratic Party.”

When pressed on whether the decision was anti-Semitic, Johnson said that he didn’t know if it was a “major factor.”

“I think it was transparently a major factor. And I think they made a political decision that is sad, and I think they’ll regret it.”

Leftists on NBC also started asking whether it was a good idea to replace Biden with Harris.

MSNBC’s Symone D. Sanders went as far as criticizing Democrats for orchestrating a coup against Biden.

“I will just note that it is probably not the best idea that Democrats orchestrated a very public stab fest, a proverbial stabbing in the front of the sitting President of the United States of America, and then didn’t use him in his hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania,” she said.

