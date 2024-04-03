Quantcast
Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Democrats Second-Guessing Voter-Registration Efforts as Trump Base Grows

'If we were to blindly register nonvoters and get them on the rolls, we would be distinctly aiding Trump's quest for a personal dictatorship...'

Posted by Molly Bruns
Wisconsin election
A voter braves a cold rain running to cast a ballot during the Spring election in Fox Point, Wisc. / PHOTO: AP

(Molly BrunsHeadline USA) Democrats are apparently worried that their “get-out-the-vote” campaigns might actually be helping Republicans, according to a confidential memo reported on by the Washington Post.

Democrats and several adjacent non-profit voter organizations have reportedly noticed that younger demographics are moving in a more conservative direction.

An estimated 1 in 5 young, unregistered voters currently lean Republican, leading the DNC and their allies to believe that blindly registering people could result in their loss of the 2024 presidential election.

“Indeed, if we were to blindly register nonvoters and get them on the rolls, we would be distinctly aiding Trump’s quest for a personal dictatorship,” said data scientist and progressive Aaron Strauss in the memo.

Strauss argued that Democrat donors should be encouraged to give funding to groups that focus on registering voters in “specific, heavily pro-Biden populations,” such as black Americans, in order to avoid accidentally registering Trump voters.

This caused a ruckus in the Democrat camp, as minority voters typically register in lower numbers than white people.

Maria Teresa Kumar, president and CEO of Voto Latino, argued that Strauss overestimated the increase in conservative voters.

“If you’d ask me what keeps me up at night, it’s not that young people of color are going to defect to the Republican Camp,” she said. “My worst-case scenario is that memos like this creates a disinvestment–and that makes our job very hard. It does a disservice because its trying to put communities against each other in ways that are not helpful.”

Meanwhile, support for presumptive Republican candidate Donald Trump continues to grow.

Several right-wing movements to protect election integrity and draw votes away from incumbent candidate Joe Biden are fighting back.

Scott Presler with The Persistence worked in several key states such as Wisconsin, Arizona, North Carolina, Nevada and Pennsylvania to encourage people to vote early to avoid election day shenanigans.

Republicans hope to beat Democrats at their own game by making use of the now-legal tools they put in place, such as early voting and ballot harvesting.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
WATCH: Activist Grills Disney CEO on Hypocrisy Toward Detransitioners

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com