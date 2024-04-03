Democrats Second-Guessing Voter-Registration Efforts as Trump Base Grows

(Molly Bruns, Headline USA) Democrats are apparently worried that their “get-out-the-vote” campaigns might actually be helping Republicans, according to a confidential memo reported on by the Washington Post.

Democrats and several adjacent non-profit voter organizations have reportedly noticed that younger demographics are moving in a more conservative direction.

An estimated 1 in 5 young, unregistered voters currently lean Republican, leading the DNC and their allies to believe that blindly registering people could result in their loss of the 2024 presidential election.

“Indeed, if we were to blindly register nonvoters and get them on the rolls, we would be distinctly aiding Trump’s quest for a personal dictatorship,” said data scientist and progressive Aaron Strauss in the memo.

Strauss argued that Democrat donors should be encouraged to give funding to groups that focus on registering voters in “specific, heavily pro-Biden populations,” such as black Americans, in order to avoid accidentally registering Trump voters.

This caused a ruckus in the Democrat camp, as minority voters typically register in lower numbers than white people.

Maria Teresa Kumar, president and CEO of Voto Latino, argued that Strauss overestimated the increase in conservative voters.

“If you’d ask me what keeps me up at night, it’s not that young people of color are going to defect to the Republican Camp,” she said. “My worst-case scenario is that memos like this creates a disinvestment–and that makes our job very hard. It does a disservice because its trying to put communities against each other in ways that are not helpful.”

Meanwhile, support for presumptive Republican candidate Donald Trump continues to grow.

Several right-wing movements to protect election integrity and draw votes away from incumbent candidate Joe Biden are fighting back.

Scott Presler with The Persistence worked in several key states such as Wisconsin, Arizona, North Carolina, Nevada and Pennsylvania to encourage people to vote early to avoid election day shenanigans.

In 2022, Luzerne County, PA ran out of paper ballots AND Harris County, TX, ran out of paper ballots. This is one reason why I’ve been pushing for early voting. There is a history of things happening on Election Day. — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) April 3, 2024

Republicans hope to beat Democrats at their own game by making use of the now-legal tools they put in place, such as early voting and ballot harvesting.