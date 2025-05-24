Saturday, May 24, 2025

Democrats Invited Alleged Jew Killer’s Father to Trump’s Address

'Eric Rodriguez was our guest during the President’s Joint Speech to Congress, but we don’t know his family...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
FILE - People gather to light candles in a makeshift memorial to honor Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim who were killed as they left an event at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, during a candlelight vigil outside of the White House in Washington, Thursday, May 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, file)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USAA Democratic member of Congress once invited the father of accused terrorist Elias Rodriguez to President Donald Trump’s joint address to Congress in March. 

Elias, a violent pro-Palestinian activist, now faces murder charges after allegedly gunning down Israeli embassy staffers Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim on Wednesday. 

“Free, free Palestine,” he shouted shortly after opening fire. The victims had been planning a trip to Jerusalem, where Lischinsky intended to propose to Milgrim. 

His father, Eric Rodriguez, attended Trump’s address just months ago as Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García’s, D-Ill., special guest. 

As reported by the New York Post, García praised Eric at the time as “an outspoken advocate against attacks on veterans’ services and the rights of unionized federal employees.” 

Eric described himself as a Department of Veterans Affairs employee concerned about Trump’s plans to insert the newly created Department of Government Efficiency into VA systems. 

“Eric represents the very best of our community — someone who has served his country, continues to serve his fellow veterans and fights every day to protect the dignity of working people,” García said in March. 

On Thursday, however, García’s office attempted to distance him from Eric’s family ties. “Eric Rodriguez was our guest during the President’s Joint Speech to Congress, but we don’t know his family,” a García spokesperson told the New York Post. 

According to DOJ prosecutors, Elias approached Lischinsky and Milgrim as they exited the Capital Jewish Museum in D.C., brandished a firearm and opened fire several times. 

Elias is allegedly captured on video moving toward the Israeli diplomats shortly after they fell, extending his arm and firing several more times. 

Milgrim attempted to crawl away, but he followed behind her and shot her again. She briefly sat up, but Elias fired once more, ultimately killing her. 

Attorney General Pam Bondi condemned the attack in a press statement, saying such brutal, anti-Semitic violence has no place in our country or anywhere in civilization. 

“We will follow the facts and secure the most severe possible punishment for the perpetrator of this heinous crime, which robbed two wonderful young people of a bright future together,” Bondi added. 

Elias has been charged with murder of foreign officials, causing the death of a person with a firearm, discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence and two counts of first-degree murder. 

