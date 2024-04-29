Quantcast
Monday, April 29, 2024

Guess Where a Cyberattack Just Took down the Voter Registration System

'Coffee County’s IT infrastructure showed no evidence of exfiltration of data/files, but did indicate cyber-activity by an unknown malicious actor...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Georgia's voting machines were administered by Dominion Voting Systems.
Georgia's voting machines were administered by Dominion Voting Systems. / IMAGE: 11Alive via YouTube

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Talk about a coincidence.

The tech publication CyberScoop revealed Friday that a cyberattack forced local government officials to sever their connection with the state’s voter registration system in none other than Coffee County, Georgia—where Donald Trump alleged that election fraud took place in 2020. Part of Fulton County DA Fani Willis’s election integrity case stems from Coffee County, due to a team led by Trump lawyer Sidney Powell allegedly accessing election equipment there in January 2021 in an attempt to prove fraud.

Amidst Fani’s ongoing lawfare and with the 2024 election fast approaching, Coffee County has now “suffered a cyberattack this month that forced the county to sever its connection to the state’s voter registration system as a precautionary measure,” according to CNN.

“The voter registration system, known as GARViS, is a relatively new technology that state officials have touted as a way of ensuring millions of Georgian voters are registered accurately. There was no indication that GARViS was infiltrated by the hackers, and Coffee County’s network connection to GARViS was severed as a precautionary move,” CNN reported.

“Coffee County was cut off from GARViS for multiple days, but county officials are now reconnected to the voter registration system via backup laptops and cellular networks that are isolated from the county network that was hacked.”

Coffee County reportedly sent the following statement to Cyberscoop, which broke the story about the breach: “Upon examination, Coffee County’s IT infrastructure showed no evidence of exfiltration of data/files, but did indicate cyber-activity by an unknown malicious actor.”

Meanwhile, it looks like Georgia is set to use Dominion Voting Systems in the upcoming 2024 election, despite a forensic report showing cybersecurity flaws in Dominion’s voting machines. Georgia election officials said that the machines won’t be updated until after the 2024 elections because it’s such a massive undertaking.

Some still have hope that could change. A trial concluded in January, in an ongoing lawsuit that seeks to have a judge declare that the touchscreen voting machines are so flawed they are unconstitutional. The judge in that case has yet to render a decision.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.

