‘We Don’t Even Live on the Same Planet’: Democrat Strategist Rips Her Own Party Over Kamala’s Defeat

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Democrat strategist Julie Roginsky ripped her own party over Vice President Kamala Harris’s indisputable defeat by Republican President-elect Donald Trump in a Thursday appearance on CNN.

Trump won the popular vote and the Electoral College—including victories in all seven battleground states—early Wednesday, taking Republican majorities in both chambers of Congress as well.

Roginsky explained that American voters clearly revealed their disapproval of the Democratic Party.

“I’m going to speak some hard truths,” Roginsky said. “We are not a party of common sense, which is the message the voters sent to us for a number of reasons.”

Roginsky told fellow CNN panelist Shermichael Singleton and the host that Democrats don’t know how to address voters, pointing to the party’s use of the term “Latinx” to describe Hispanics as an example.

Trump made gains among Hispanic men by a 54%-44% margin over Harris, according to NBC News exit polls.

In 2020, Biden led Trump with a 59%-36% margin over Hispanic men.

“When we address Latino voters as ‘Latinx,’ for instance—because that’s the politically correct thing to do—it makes them think that we don’t even live on the same planet as they do,” the Democrat strategist said.

Roginsky blasted Democrats “afraid” to condemn anti-Israel protests that ravaged college campuses as “unacceptable.”

“We’re so worried about alienating one or another cohort in our coalition that we don’t know what to say, when normal people look and that and say, ‘Wait a second. I sent my kids to college so they can learn, not burn buildings or trash lawns,’ right? And so on,” she said.

The Democrat strategist urged members of her party to “stop with the virtue-signaling” on issues like pronouns.

“Just speak to people like you’re normal,” Roginsky said.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.