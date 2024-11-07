Quantcast
Thursday, November 7, 2024

‘We Don’t Even Live on the Same Planet’: Democrat Strategist Rips Her Own Party Over Kamala’s Defeat

'I’m going to speak some hard truths. We are not a party of common sense, which is the message the voters sent to us for a number of reasons...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Julie Roginsky
Julie Roginsky / IMAGE: CNN via YouTube

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Democrat strategist Julie Roginsky ripped her own party over Vice President Kamala Harris’s indisputable defeat by Republican President-elect Donald Trump in a Thursday appearance on CNN.

Trump won the popular vote and the Electoral College—including victories in all seven battleground states—early Wednesday, taking Republican majorities in both chambers of Congress as well.

Roginsky explained that American voters clearly revealed their disapproval of the Democratic Party.

“I’m going to speak some hard truths,” Roginsky said. “We are not a party of common sense, which is the message the voters sent to us for a number of reasons.”

Roginsky told fellow CNN panelist Shermichael Singleton and the host that Democrats don’t know how to address voters, pointing to the party’s use of the term “Latinx” to describe Hispanics as an example.

Trump made gains among Hispanic men by a 54%-44% margin over Harris, according to NBC News exit polls.

In 2020, Biden led Trump with a 59%-36% margin over Hispanic men.

“When we address Latino voters as ‘Latinx,’ for instance—because that’s the politically correct thing to do—it makes them think that we don’t even live on the same planet as they do,” the Democrat strategist said.

Roginsky blasted Democrats “afraid” to condemn anti-Israel protests that ravaged college campuses as “unacceptable.”

“We’re so worried about alienating one or another cohort in our coalition that we don’t know what to say, when normal people look and that and say, ‘Wait a second. I sent my kids to college so they can learn, not burn buildings or trash lawns,’ right? And so on,” she said.

The Democrat strategist urged members of her party to “stop with the virtue-signaling” on issues like pronouns.

“Just speak to people like you’re normal,” Roginsky said.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Court Filing Suggests Child Porn Was Found on 2nd Failed Trump Assassin’s Computer
Next article
Some Dems Want Biden to Resign So Kamala Can Be the Temporary President

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com