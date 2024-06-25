Quantcast
Tuesday, June 25, 2024

Democrat Judge Who Drunkenly Assaulted Police Officer FIRED for ‘Systemic Incompetence’

Peterson 'portrays to the public an image of a judge who believes she is above the law...'

Posted by Elias Irizarry

(Elias Irizarry, Headline USA) In Georgia, Douglas County Probate Judge Christina Peterson, a Democrat, found herself handcuffed in the back of a police cruiser last Thursday after allegedly attacking a police officer outside an Atlanta nightclub and then refusing to identify herself. She appeared to be “under the influence” during the incident.

Police detained the embattled jurist and charged her with felony obstruction of law-enforcement officers by using threats or violence and simple battery of a police officer. She was booked at the Fulton County Jail with her bond set at $5,000.

On June 25, Georgia’s Supreme Court decided in support of Peterson’s removal from the bench, stating that she “portrays to the public an image of a judge who believes she is above the law.”

Surprisingly, their decision was completely unrelated to her recent arrest.

The now ex-judge’s removal—which was recommended in March by Georgia’s Judicial Qualifications Commission—stemmed from 30 separate charges for ethics violations, as well “systemic incompetence.”

The commission cited many incidents in which Peterson was said to have acted inappropriately in her official capacity—including inappropriate social-media posts, inappropriate contact with a litigant, abusive behavior toward other judges and county officials, and letting wedding guests into the courthouse after-hours.

One of the most harrowing incidents in Peterson’s streak of systemic incompetence was her decision to jail a naturalized U.S. citizen from Thailand after she attempted to amend her marriage certificate to include the name of her biological father.

The woman had brought a translated birth certificate of her father’s name to add to her marriage license. However, Peterson decided to charge her with contempt of court after deciding that the certificate was “fraudulent” and sentenced her to the maximum punishment—20 days in jail.

In this process, she failed to inform the woman what charges she was being arrested for, failed to inform her of her due rights, and did not permit her to have any legal counsel.

Peterson complained to the Judicial Qualifications Commission in her defense hearing that she was “the first African–American female judge who was a Democrat,” and that she “was never celebrated or congratulated.”

The office of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will be responsible for prosecuting Peterson.

Willis, herself has recently been marred by ethics complaints regarding her romantic escapades with Nathan Wade, the prosecutor assigned to former President Donald Trump.

She currently faces several investigations a the state and federal level, including a House investigation alleging her office misused federal funds earmarked for gang-prevention initiatives to pay for “computers, travel and swag.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Biden Admin to Close Largest ICE Detention Center, Move Deportation-Eligible Illegals Inward
Next article
SCOOP: Lawsuit Alleges Undercover FBI Officer Crippled Local Cop in Chicago DUI Crash

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com