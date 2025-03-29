Democrat Gov. Angry Novak Djokovic Played Tennis w/ RFK Jr.

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Democrat Hawaii Gov. Josh Green went on an unhinged rant after tennis player Novak Djokovic played tennis with Health and Human Services secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in a recent social media post.

Green appeared on Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s OutFront where he said Djokovic should just “go play tennis” and “stay out of public health.”

The 37-year-old multi grand slam winner is best known off the court for his anti-COVID vaccine stance. Djokovic refused to compromise his beliefs and was forced to not compete for a period of time.

“We have vaccine hesitancy, especially in rural communities. I love to play tennis,” the Democrat began. “I was a competitive tennis player when I was young. But Novak hanging out with RFK, while good for cardiovascular health, won’t do anything to prevent the spread of AIDS with good public health advice.”

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green Wishes Injury Against Novak Djokovic For Playing Tennis With RFK Jr. — ‘Show Him What It Means to Hurt Somebody’(VIDEO) READ: https://t.co/GrLh8oo0Ld pic.twitter.com/cG9djXlVMb — The Gateway Pundit (@gatewaypundit) March 28, 2025

Green continued his hateful rhetoric over the meeting between Djokovic and Kennedy.

“This is this kind of B.S. distraction which we expected from a guy who took the job for celebrity reasons. It is catastrophic for our healthcare system to have RFK there,” Green said. “And shame on Novak for cozying up to this guy.”

In typical Democrat fashion, Green said he hopes Djokovic gets hit with a tennis ball and will feel pain.

“Novak, go play tennis, hit a 160 mph serve, but stay out of public health,” Green said. “And I hope someone hits him with an overhead and shows him what it means to hurt somebody, because that’s what it’s going to be for all these kids that don’t get vaccinated.”

Kennedy posted an image of the two on Sunday and expressed his support of the Serbian player.