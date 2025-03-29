Quantcast
Friday, March 28, 2025

Democrat Gov. Angry Novak Djokovic Played Tennis w/ RFK Jr.

'Novak, go play tennis, hit a 160 mph serve, but stay out of public health...'

Posted by Maire Clayton
Novak Djokovic and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Novak Djokovic and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. / IMAGE: @RobertKennedyJr via X

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Democrat Hawaii Gov. Josh Green went on an unhinged rant after tennis player Novak Djokovic played tennis with Health and Human Services secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in a recent social media post.

Green appeared on Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s OutFront where he said Djokovic should just “go play tennis” and “stay out of public health.”

The 37-year-old multi grand slam winner is best known off the court for his anti-COVID vaccine stance. Djokovic refused to compromise his beliefs and was forced to not compete for a period of time.

“We have vaccine hesitancy, especially in rural communities. I love to play tennis,” the Democrat began. “I was a competitive tennis player when I was young. But Novak hanging out with RFK, while good for cardiovascular health, won’t do anything to prevent the spread of AIDS with good public health advice.”

Green continued his hateful rhetoric over the meeting between Djokovic and Kennedy.

“This is this kind of B.S. distraction which we expected from a guy who took the job for celebrity reasons. It is catastrophic for our healthcare system to have RFK there,” Green said. “And shame on Novak for cozying up to this guy.”

In typical Democrat fashion, Green said he hopes Djokovic gets hit with a tennis ball and will feel pain.

“Novak, go play tennis, hit a 160 mph serve, but stay out of public health,” Green said. “And I hope someone hits him with an overhead and shows him what it means to hurt somebody, because that’s what it’s going to be for all these kids that don’t get vaccinated.”

Kennedy posted an image of the two on Sunday and expressed his support of the Serbian player.

“Novak Djokovic. First in tennis. First in integrity. First in courage. Guess who won this match?” Kennedy said.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
First State in the Nation Bans Fluoride from Drinking Water
Next article
Trump Shuts Down FBI Office that Shielded Hunter Biden

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com