Candace Owens’ Source Allegedly Dodging Subpoena from Charlie Kirk’s Ex-Bodyguard

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Mitch Snow, who’s fueled conspiracy theories that Charlie Kirk’s widow and his security team were involved in the plot to assassinate him, is allegedly avoiding service in a lawsuit over the matter.

Kirk’s former bodyguard, Brian Harpole, said in a court filing Thursday that Snow is “actively avoiding service or intentionally preventing the process server from serving him.”

“For example, on May 6, 2026, the process server placed a phone call to a number ending in 4498 and spoke with an individual who identified himself as Defendant Snow. However, Snow refused to cooperate and hung immediately after he confirmed his identity,” Harpole’s filing says. “A few minutes later, the process server attempted to serve Snow at his address, but was unsuccessful, citing ‘a hostile environment’ at Snow’s residence.”

As a result, Harpole’s attorneys have asked a judge for the U.S. Marshals to serve Snow, who hasn’t responded to the filing, which was first reported by Court Watch.

Candace Owens' source, Mitch Snow, is allegedly avoiding a subpoena from Charlie Kirk's former bodyguard, Brian Harpole.

Due to Snow's criminal background and the "hostile environment" at his home, Harpole wants the US Marshals to serve him

Filing first reported by @SeamusHughes pic.twitter.com/knh7d4rlpj — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) May 15, 2026

The lawsuit stems from Snow’s allegations that he saw Harpole, Erika Kirk and Army intelligence oﬃcers at Fort Huachuca in Arizona on Sept. 9—the day before Charlie’s assassination. Snow’s supposed sighting has fueled conspiracy theories that the group was plotting Charlie’s death.

Last December, podcaster Candace Owens, who is also a party to Harpole’s lawsuit, amplified Snow’s allegations on her show.

“Snow falsely and negligently, if not intentionally and with reckless disregard for the truth, told Owens that Harpole attended a conspiracy meeting at Fort Huachuca on the day preceding Kirk’s assassination and colluded with the federal government in connection with that assassination,” court records say. “He therefore also accused Harpole of conspiracy to commit murder, a criminal oﬀense.”

Harpole sued Owens and Snow on April 30, saying that he’s never been to Fort Huachuca, where the conspiracy supposedly took place.

“The claim that Harpole was present at Fort Huachuca on September 9, 2025, for an alleged meeting is verifiably false—as Harpole’s travel records plainly place him in Dallas, Texas. There would also be records showing Harpole’s access to the base,” Harpole’s lawsuit says.

“Owens had access to these records, but dismissed them without any investigation, claiming they did not provide an alibi for when the meeting concluded. To avoid any uncertainty, Brian Harpole has never been to Fort Huachuca. Not ever. Additionally, there is no evidence that such a meeting even took place, with or without Harpole.”

Kirk was shot while addressing a crowd at the University of Utah on Sept. 10, 2025. The suspect, Tyler Robinson, has been charged in connection with the killing.

Harpole has previously blamed local police for failing to protect campus rooftops, allowing a gunman to fatally shoot his client.

Owens, for her part, has indicated that she intends to fight the lawsuit—bragging on April 30 that the case now gives her subpoena power.

Today on the show: BREAKING NEWS! Brian Harpole drops a surprise lawsuit on me granting me the power of subpoena. LET’S GO. 🔥https://t.co/slLnduxR5g — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) April 30, 2026

“LET’S GO,” she said when she was sued.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.