Data Center Town Hall Speakers Criticize Industry, Shapiro, and Secrecy

(The Center Square) The vast extent of the Pennsylvania data center boom and the intense opposition to it were apparent during a virtual Town Hall Wednesday night, when it was called “an onslaught,” something that has “bulldozed” citizens, and – many times – a byproduct of Gov. Josh Shapiro’s support.

The session arranged by a pair of informal citizens’ coalitions may have been the most comprehensive sharing of views and outrage from many locations across the state since the headlong rush to build more data centers began. Speakers included Sen. Katie Muth, a Chester County Democrat who wants to impose a three-year moratorium on new “hyper scale” data center development, and Republican state Rep. Jamie Walsh of Luzerne County, who is pitching several bills including one to revoke a sales tax exemption for data centers.

But the bulk of the messages were from unelected residents.

Each had a few minutes to share personal impressions, tales of industry actions, non-transparency, and fears about the future. Some were business owners and some were connected with community groups. They came from Chester, Cumberland, Columbia, Montour, Lawrence, Beaver and other counties.

People who oppose data centers are being typecast as “uniformed” or “emotional” or “anti-progress,” said Jennifer Dusart, a Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County business owner. The rush to build, she said, takes place “often with very little public awareness.”

Colby Wesner, part of a citizens group in Montour County, harshly criticized a bill that passed the state House in April and is currently awaiting action in the Senate. Sponsored by Democratic Rep. Kyle Donahue of Lackawanna County, it would have the state create a model ordinance on data centers that would give communities “best practices” guidance for dealing with them.

Wesner said the bill was “a data center developer’s dream” and “needs to be buried and never see the light of day.” Another Montour resident, Sam Burleigh, said it would limit local government’s ability to make decisions.

Muth called it a “crappy bill.”

Monica Vega, who said she was a first responder in both Montgomery and Chester counties, said the forceful rush toward data center development appeared to be part of a “decline toward authoritarianism” underway in the country.

John Zola, of Sugarloaf in Luzerne County, described two major data center projects being pitched in his immediate area and “eight other proposals within a 20-mile radius.” He predicted a calamitous effect on Salem Township, Luzerne County, in particular, saying it would be “gone” five years from now.

“It’s just going to be machines and buildings,” Zola said.

The session was organized by the Better Path Coalition and No False Climate Solutions PA, both founded at least in part by Karen Feridun, who was host for the town hall. Feridun was part of a group of people who, eight days earlier, delivered a large placard invitation to the Town Hall to the Governor’s office in the Capitol. Feridun said the group never received a response.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for Shapiro, Rosie Lapowsky, said, “The invitation was shared with the appropriate staff members for review in the Governor’s Scheduling Office. The Governor receives an extremely high volume of invitations, meeting requests, and event requests each day, and unfortunately is not able to participate in every event.”

Shapiro was repeatedly criticized Wednesday night.

Southeastern Pennsylvania business owner Kelly Donia said she once admired Shapiro enough to be willing to volunteer to campaign for him. Since the data center rush, she said, she will “make it my job” to see he is never elected again.

Roseann Weinrich of Schuylkill County said Shapiro had a “sacred duty” to uphold the state constitution, but what was happening was a prioritization of “money and big tech.” She said, “The lack of transparency and overall confusion about this is concerning.”

Muth – referring to the state that is considered to be overflowing with data centers – said, “We will be Virginia in 10 years.” She added, “None of us deserve to be living in industrial hell.”