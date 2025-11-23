Sunday, November 23, 2025

Democrat Congresswoman Staying in Office Despite Federal Charges

Cherfilus-McCormick said she is being targeted because of her race...

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick
Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick / IMAGE: Forbes Breaking News via YouTube

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, D-Fla., will remain in the House despite a DOJ indictment accusing her and co-defendants of stealing $5 million in FEMA funds and using it for illegal campaign contributions. 

After the DOJ released the indictment, Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., threatened to file a motion to remove her but said he would give her time to resign voluntarily and wait for the House Ethics Committee to finish its probe.  

Critics on X are demanding that she be removed before a guilty conviction, citing how House Democrats voted to oust now-former Rep. George Santos for similar accusations. Santos, now pardoned by President Donald Trump, was removed after the same panel released its report on him. 

A 42-page indictment accuses Cherfilus-McCormick of unlawfully keeping the money mistakenly deposited into a company she controlled. 

FEMA contracted with her healthcare company, Trinity Health Care Services, to assist Florida’s coronavirus vaccination campaign and reportedly received $5 million more than it was owed. 

Prosecutors say Cherfilus-McCormick, along with her chief of staff, Nadege Leblanc, and her accountant, David Kofi Spencer, moved the money through multiple accounts before it landed on her congressional campaign. 

The indictment says the congresswoman used straw donors to funnel the money. Additionally, prosecutors allege she inflated business expenses and charitable contributions in 2021 to reduce her tax liability. 

Co-defendants reportedly falsified documents to hide the scheme when investigators approached them. 

Attorney General Pam Bondi slammed Cherfilus-McCormick in a press release announcing the indictment: “Using disaster relief funds for self-enrichment is a particularly selfish, cynical crime. No one is above the law, least of all powerful people who rob taxpayers for personal gain. We will follow the facts in this case and deliver justice.” 

For her part, Cherfilus-McCormick said she is being targeted because of her race. 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Rapper Sentenced in Illegal Obama Donations Case 
Next article
Convicted Traitor Gets Embassy Welcome, Then Trashes Trump Administration

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com