Dem. Senator Predicts Trump Will Win in a Landslide

(Headline USA) Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., predicted this week that former President Donald Trump will win the November election “in a landslide” with President Joe Biden at the top of the Democratic ticket.

Bennet stopped short of publicly calling on Biden to abandon his reelection bid, but told CNN on Tuesday that the direction of the race with Biden in it is now “very worrisome.”

He pointed out that, at this point in past races, such as in 2020 and 2016, the Democrat candidates were up by significant margins.

“This is the first time in more than 20 years that a Republican president has been up in this part of the campaign,” Bennet said. “Donald Trump is on track, I think, to win this election, and maybe win it by a landslide, and take with him the Senate and the House.”

As of Wednesday morning, Trump was leading Biden in the national polling average by 3.3%, according to RealClearPolitics.

Bennet went on to argue that Biden’s campaign had not done a sufficient job of convincing voters, including those in the Democratic Party, that Biden couldn win.

“The White House in the time since that disastrous debate, I think, has done nothing to really demonstrate that they have a plan to win this election, that they have a convincing plan to win in the battleground states, where we have to win, in order to win this election,” Bennet said.

Biden’s team needed to “address the concerns of the American people, not ignore them,” he added.

When asked directly if he thought Biden should step down, Bennet said it would be “important” for Democrats to “have an open, honest debate about what the future is going to hold for our party.”

Bennet is not the first Democrat to predict a Trump victory in November. Last week, Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, similarly warned that Biden won’t be able to beat Trump, but emphasized that he didn’t think that was a problem.

“The outcome of this election has been clear to me for months: While I don’t plan to vote for him, Donald Trump is going to win. And I’m OK with that,” Golden said.