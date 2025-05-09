Friday, May 9, 2025

Trump Speaks With Zelensky, Calls for ‘Unconditional’ 30-Day Ukraine Ceasefire

The Ukrainian leader said he also welcomed the idea of a 30-day ceasefire.

Posted by Headline USA Editor
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, walks with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., left, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., right, during a visit to Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.com) President Trump on Thursday called for a 30-day “unconditional” ceasefire in Ukraine and threatened sanctions if it is not “respected.”

Trump made the call in a post on Truth Social shortly after holding a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. “Talks with Russia/Ukraine continue. The US calls for, ideally, a 30-day unconditional ceasefire,” the president said.

“Hopefully, an acceptable ceasefire will be observed, and both Countries will be held accountable for respecting the sanctity of these direct negotiations. If the ceasefire is not respected, the US and its partners will impose further sanctions,” Trump added.

The president’s call with Zelensky came after the Ukrainian parliament ratified the US-Ukraine minerals deal, although there was contention about two technical agreements that still need to be signed to fully implement the deal.

Zelensky’s government hasn’t shared the details of the two technical agreements, leading Ukrainian MPs to add an amendment to the ratification. According to POLITICO, the extra paragraph says “that ratifying the main economic agreement does not mean lawmakers will automatically approve another the two technical side deals that they have not yet been shown.”

After speaking with Trump, Zelensky said they “welcomed the Ukrainian Parliament’s ratification of the Economic Partnership Agreement — a truly historic document that opens up many new opportunities for cooperation.”

The Ukrainian leader said he also welcomed the idea of a 30-day ceasefire. “I also informed him that Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, starting even today. We are waiting for Russia to support this proposal,” he wrote on X.

The Trump-Zelensky call came after Russia declared a three-day ceasefire for Russia’s celebration of the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union defeating Nazi Germany in World War II. Zelensky rejected the truce, and the two sides have accused each other of violations.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Houthi Leader Says US Failed To Stop Yemen’s Support for Palestine
Next article
Scientists Turn Lead into Gold

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com