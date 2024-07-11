Alec Baldwin’s New Reality Show Preparing For Him to Go to Jail

(Headline USA) Producers for a new reality television show featuring Alec Baldwin and his family are preparing for the possibility that the actor might have to go to jail for fatally shooting a woman on the set of Rust.

The Baldwins—starring Alec and his wife, Hilaria—is set to premiere in 2025 on TLC.

Two sources with knowledge of the show said it will cover the fallout of the Rust shooting, including Alec Baldwin’s trial for involuntary manslaughter in Santa Fe, New Mexico, which began on Tuesday.

“The Baldwins signed the deal while Alec was already dealing with his legal issues,” a TLC source said, according to the New York Post. “Everyone knew then—and knows now—that the trial could be part of the storyline. The show will still premiere in 2025.”

Baldwin’s trial is expected to last 10 days. He faces up to 18 months in jail if convicted.

When Alec and Hilaria Baldwin announced the show last month, they said it would focus on their home life with their seven children.

However, that could very well change if Alec Baldwin lands himself in jail.

“Alec and Hilaria were willing to open their lives for the show, no matter where their lives lead,” the TLC insider said. “If he’s convicted and spends time in jail, that will be part of the show. And if not, then his acquittal and the aftermath will be part of the show.”

Alec Baldwin was charged with involuntary manslaughter for his role in the shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the film’s set. His conviction could depend entirely on whether he pulled the trigger of the prop gun that day—something he has repeatedly denied doing.

Prosecutors, however, have argued that Baldwin irresponsibly handled the .45-caliber cowboy gun at Hutchins before firing it.