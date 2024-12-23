Debt Ceiling Dance

(Clint Siegner, Money Metals News Service) Gold and silver are among the best-performing asset classes over the past two and a half decades. The unstoppable growth in government borrowing and spending is one of the pillars underpinning demand for metals.

Elon Musk and the so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) have certainly put a spotlight on cutting government, reducing waste, and cleaning up fraud.

Could true reform of federal government finances be coming – or is the recent optimism overblown?

Well, last week’s controversy over a Continuing Resolution (CR) on spending to keep the federal government open shed some light on the topic.

The first version of the CR was a 1,500-page monstrosity, and it failed to get enough Republican support in the House. The version that passed was much shorter. The fact that Republicans didn’t just pass the more bloated version may represent a sort of progress.

Leadership, both Democrat and Republican, worked together to delay the debate over spending until the last moment. They used the threat of a government shutdown and a delay of the Christmas recess to artificially pressure both sides into a compromise – one that did basically nothing to reduce spending.

Americans should probably expect a repeat of this drama in about 3 months when the federal government once again bumps up against the debt ceiling.

One thing to watch for in the coming months is how aligned Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency and President Trump actually are on the topic of government spending.

Musk has been vocal about the need to dramatically reduce federal spending. Trump, however, has never been a budget hawk.

Trump may not be planning to use the cap on federal borrowing as a tool to force spending reductions. Last week, he advocated again for Congress to eliminate the debt ceiling. He was unhappy when some House Republicans refused to get behind him on that issue.

The incoming president does not appear to share Musk’s concern when it comes to the $36 trillion in existing federal debt.

Trump believes the debt can be managed if there is enough economic growth. And he does not intend to take on entitlement spending, having committed to leave social security and healthcare benefits alone.

One could say Trump is more of a pragmatist. He understands some of the spending cuts that someone like Musk might prefer are politically impossible to make.

Trump’s reelection does not change the fact that Congress still controls federal spending. Unfortunately, there is no sign that Representatives and Senators are ready to talk seriously about balancing the federal budget.

If some Republicans show up ready to fight over extending the borrowing cap three months from now, they don’t seem likely to get support. They may even find the President threatening to support a primary challenge against them in their next campaign, as happened to Chip Roy last week.

The lesson from last week is that a proactive solution for spending growth and deficits – and, by extension, inflation – is unlikely. It will take a crisis, either in the dollar or in the bond markets, to force politicians’ hands. Investors should prepare accordingly.

Clint Siegner is a Director at Money Metals Exchange, a precious metals dealer recently named “Best in the USA” by an independent global ratings group. A graduate of Linfield College in Oregon, Siegner puts his experience in business management along with his passion for personal liberty, limited government, and honest money into the development of Money Metals’ brand and reach. This includes writing extensively on the bullion markets and their intersection with policy and world affairs.