DEA Agent Charged for Accepting Bribes to Fast-Track Visas in Dominican Republic

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The DOJ announced Friday the arrest and charges of a top DEA agent accused of accepting bribes in exchange for his assistance in helping foreign nationals obtain U.S. visas during his deployment to the Dominican Republic.

U.S. Attorney for D.C. Jeanine Pirro said that DEA Supervisory Special Agent Meliton Cordero allegedly expedited no fewer than 119 visa applications in exchange for thousands of dollars.

Cordero had been assigned to work out of the U.S. Embassy in the Dominican Republic for the past six years. During this period, he allegedly often coached visa applicants before their interviews with U.S. Consular Officers.

In one instance, an application is believed to have been fraudulent, the DOJ said.

Cordero appeared to have been a highly influential American official in the Dominican Republic, according to Headline USA’s review of articles reporting on his participation in several events.

So much so that Cordero had been recognized by Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader with the Order of Merit of Duarte, Sánchez and Mella, one of the country’s top presidential medals bearing the last names of the country’s founders.

Following the allegations, the Trump administration temporarily shut down the DEA office in the Dominican Republic pending an investigation.

Pirro scolded Cordero following the allegations in both a press statement and a video posted on X.

“This individual was entrusted by the American people to faithfully execute his duties and represent the American Government abroad as a leader within the DEA,” Pirro said. “Instead, he is alleged to have broken the law, squandered this special trust and undercut the President’s immigration priorities.”

She added, “This behavior by any government official is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”

DEA Agent Meliton Cordero has been arrested in the Dominican Republic and charged for bribery conspiracy and Visa fraud by my office. For anyone else wearing a badge remember who thinks they can undermine the priorities of our President remember: we’re going to find you. pic.twitter.com/MntD91DzQm — US Attorney Pirro (@USAttyPirro) February 13, 2026

The DOJ stated that the case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, the State Department’s Diplomatic Security Service, the Office of the Inspector General within the DOJ, and the Drug Enforcement Administration.