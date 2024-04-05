DC Jury Finds ‘Praying Grandma’ Guilty of J6 Charges

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) A Washington DC jury reportedly found Rebecca Lavrenz guilty of four misdemeanors Thursday in relation to her participation of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Hill uprising.

According to the Justice Department, Lavrenz was in the Capitol for fewer than 10 minutes, and she did not act violently. Lavrenz said she was at Capitol Hill to attend a prayer rally sponsored by Women For a Great America, and that she led a prayer session inside the building before leaving.

According to the Post Millennial, Lavrenz is a mother to four adult children, grandmother to seven grandchildren, and great-grandmother to one.

She released a video last month before her trial, expressing emotions about her predicament.

“My own country is treating me like a criminal just because I believe that they stole my rightful president,” she said. “I was just standing up for my country, it makes me a criminal. And it’s just not right, it feels so weird to be here. Over three years ago I was here.”

Lavrenz reportedly faces up to a year imprisonment and a $210,000 fine. A date for her sentencing has yet to be scheduled.

Lavrenz’s lawyers made numerous unsuccessful motions to dismiss her case in the leadup to the trial. They also sought to compel the DOJ to produce interviews of several current or former FBI agents who were among the J6 protestors on J6. According to that motion, the FBI agents were present at her prayer rally outside the Capitol.

A heavily redacted FBI document says one of the former agents was there to “support” a prayer group—presumably the same one Lavrenz was a part of—but the DOJ refused to produce an unredacted version of the document.

The DOJ also insisted that recordings of the interviews the FBI conducted with the current and former agents don’t exist—even though the same heavily redacted FBI document indicates that they do.

