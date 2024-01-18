Davos Elites Push ‘Disease X,’ ‘New Order,’ AI Voter Replacement

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) During the 2024 World Economic Forum, the communists once again told exactly what they plan to do to normal people — implement the “new order” by creating and releasing another COVID-19-like virus to interfere in the upcoming 2024 election and then eliminate any kind of election by making AI decide who will be a ruler in their communist “utopia.”

On Jan. 16, 2024, the WEF’s president Børge Brende announced in Davos, Switzerland, that there’ll be a “new order” during a discussion with Joe Biden’s White House Security Adviser Jake Sullivan about how the world is experiencing a transitional phase of global governance.

“[The post-World War II international order] seems to be not that order anymore. We are on the way to a new order,” he said.

The ultimate goal of this “new order” is to rule the world by allowing AI to “predict” who is going to “win” in any kind of future “election,” according to Slay News.

The WEF founder and chairman Klaus Schwab recently argued during an interview at the annual event with Google co-founder Sergey Brin that AI should replace voters.

“[You] do not even have to have elections anymore because you can already predict. And afterward, you can say, why do we need elections? Because we know what the result will be,” he said.

However, since the elites cannot do it right now, they need to use the old-fashioned method of stealing an election back from 2020 — releasing a virus, locking everyone in their homes, allowing people to vote by mail and then stealing an election — Fox News reported.

Even though the communists created the upcoming virus, they haven’t named it yet. So far, the WEF called it Disease X and added — just coincidentally — that it will be even more dangerous than COVID-19.

“Just in time for the election, a new contagion to allow them to implement a new WHO treaty, lock down again, restrict free speech and destroy more freedoms. Sounds far-fetched? So did what happened in 2020. When your enemies tell you what they’re planning and what they’re planning FOR, believe them and get ready,” Monica Crowley, a former assistant Treasury secretary, said.