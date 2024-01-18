Another 2024 GOP Candidate Leaves Presidential Race

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Former Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R–Ark., announced on Jan. 16, 2024, that he is suspending his presidential campaign after coming in sixth and garnering the pathetic 191 votes.

It turned out that Hutchinson wasn’t even as popular in Iowa as Ryan Binkley, a Texas-based evangelical preacher who has waged a longshot bid for the party’s nomination, who was able to get hundreds of votes more than the two-term former governor, according to Trending Politics.

“I congratulate Donald J. Trump for his win last night in Iowa and to the other candidates who competed and garnered delegate support. Today, I am suspending my campaign for President and driving back to Arkansas. My message of being a principled Republican with experience and telling the truth about the current frontrunner did not sell in Iowa. I stand by the campaign I ran,” he wrote.

Hutchinson then continued his statement, without endorsing any of the remaining three presidential candidates.

“I answered every question, sounded the warning to the GOP about the risks in 2024 and presented hope for our country’s future. Susan and I are blessed beyond measure, and we are grateful for the opportunity to have for in the political arena for America,” he added.

Despite qualifying for just the first presidential debate, Hutchinson remained in the race through five of the debates, while constantly exposing his Trump Derangement Syndrome by saying that the GOP has veered away from its “principles” during the resurgence of the conservative, America First movement.

As it turned out, the enthusiastic base of evangelical Iowans didn’t appreciate the RINO narratives and instead decided to vote for Trump because they consider him the country’s “only hope” to stop Joe Biden and other leftists from destroying this country and turning it into an explicitly communist state, the news source added.

Hutchinson made his announcement less than a day after another presidential candidate — Vivek Ramaswamy — announced that he would end his campaign.