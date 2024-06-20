Dangerous Mexican Illegal Causes Deadly Crash, Listed as ‘White’ in Jail

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) A dangerous illegal alien from Mexico who caused a crash in Colorado that left one person dead and two others injured was listed as “white” in jail.

It was also reported that he had multiple arrests to his name and has left and re-entered the U.S. more than a dozen times, Blaze Media reported.

Just over a week ago, Ignacio Cruz-Mendoza, a 47-year-old Mexican, was driving a semi-truck down southbound I-285, a two-lane highway in a mountainous area of Colorado about 30 miles west of Denver, with witnesses claiming he was driving very fast, the news source added.

Cruz-Mendoza attempted to pass several cars. As a result of his side-swiping the cars before losing control of the truck and rolling over, he caused his haul of pipe and angle iron to come crashing down on five other vehicles.

Two people were hurt during the crash and one of them is in critical condition. A 64-year-old Scott Miller, a truck driver, husband, father and grandfather, died because of the crash.

Cruz-Mendoza was arrested at the scene and initially charged with multiple felonies, among which were vehicular assault and vehicular homicide. The Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office, however, has since reduced those charges to one count of careless driving resulting in death and three counts of careless driving resulting in injury, all of which are misdemeanors, the news source said.