Wednesday, June 19, 2024

Majority of Hispanics Support Deporting All Illegals

'[53% of Hispanic adults approve of] a new national program to deport all undocumented immigrants currently living in the U.S. illegally...'

Illegals walk on a dirt road after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, Tuesday in Mission, Texas. / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) A new survey found that a majority of Hispanic Americans support a mass deportation plan for illegal aliens.

A CBS/YouGov poll that was conducted from June 5, 2024, to June 7, 2024, revealed that 53% of Hispanic adults approve of “a new national program to deport all undocumented immigrants currently living in the U.S. illegally,” with only 47% of Hispanic respondents saying they opposed such a measure, which is outside the poll’s margin of error.

The survey’s political and demographic breakdown also indicated widespread support for the hypothetical mass deportation plan.

The survey’s findings also showed that, in total, 62% of respondents favored deporting “all” illegal immigrants from the U.S..

Among those people were a majority of men, women, independents, conservatives, moderates, Republicans, individuals with a four-year college degree, those without a college education, generally speaking, and people over 30 years of age. Only black Americans, Democrats, leftists and adults under 30 were mostly opposed to such a plan.

The poll’s findings were released after other surveys indicated that Americans are shifting right on immigration issues, the Daily Caller reported.

An Economist/YouGov poll released on June 12, 2024,  stated that only 29% of Americans approve of Joe Biden’s disastrous handling of immigration. Additionally, more than 60% of the survey’s respondents said they disapproved of Biden’s handling of the issue, and among those, 47% said they strongly disapproved.

Other polls also highlighted a more hardline shift in immigration policies, showing that American voters have become increasingly more receptive to the idea of mass deportations of illegal aliens, a border wall and detention camps for illegals awaiting removal. The results show more support for border enforcement policies favored by Donald Trump.

The Caller reported that Trump has vowed on the campaign trail to conduct mass deportations of illegals as soon as he steps into the White House.

The survey polled 2,063 adults in the United States and included a margin of error under 4%, the news source added.

Previous article
Mayorkas Defends Admission of ISIS-Linked Individuals, Citing Ignorance
Next article
Dangerous Mexican Illegal Causes Deadly Crash, Listed as ‘White’ in Jail

