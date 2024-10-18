NIH Funds Transgender ‘Healthcare’ ‘Gaming App’ for $646,000

(Matt Lamb, Headline USA) Nursing students may soon be able to play a video game to learn about transgender “affirming healthcare” thanks to a $646,000 grant from the taxpayer-funded National Institutes of Health.

The government agency is sending hundreds of thousands of dollars to Loyola University Chicago’s nursing school for the “online mobile-app curriculum,” according to the Loyola Phoenix. The NIH grant includes $162,000 for 2024, but the project will run for four years until 2028.

“The app, which will be developed over the next four years, will provide future nurses with basic knowledge and skills for treating transgender patients, who face challenges to wellbeing including higher-than-average rates of chronic illnesses and an increased likelihood of physical or sexual assault,” the university stated in a news release.

“In order to provide the best patient care, healthcare providers need to know what health topics are important for transgender patients,” nursing Professor Lindsey Garfield told the campus newspaper. “This project will develop a fun, engaging gaming app with a conglomeration of information based on organizational guidelines, expert opinion and patient perspective.”

The Jesuit Catholic university said the app will be made freely available once finished.

The impetus for the app is a supposed “national state of emergency for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer,” as declared by the LGBT activist group Human Rights Campaign, as quoted in the federal grant.

The “barriers” to individuals taking puberty blockers (which can be irreversible) or getting permanent surgeries (such as breast or testicle removal) is why it is “imperative” that medical providers have “up-to-date knowledge.”

However, the app will train users in the World Professional Association of Transgender Health “Standards of Care.” These guidelines have come under criticism as court documents from a lawsuit against Alabama’s restrictions indicate they were developed despite criticism of a lack of evidence in support.

For example, President Joe Biden’s transgender Assistant Secretary of Health and Human Services Rachel Levine reportedly pressured WPATH to drop any age minimums for surgeries and other interventions, as previously reported by Headline USA.

Biologists have also confirmed that sex is immutable. Furthermore, most minors with gender dysphoria outgrow it by adulthood.

Chloe Cole, a “detransitioner,” has shared her own experiences with being given transgender drugs and surgeries, including the removal of her breasts. “As an adult, I will never be able to breast-feed whatever children I will have,” she previously told Fox News.

“I don’t even know if, because I was put on puberty blockers and testosterone at only 13 years old, I don’t know if I’ll be able to conceive a child naturally,” she said. “I made an adult decision as a child.”