Quantcast
Wednesday, March 27, 2024

‘Daily Show’ Host Who Celebrated Trump Indictment Overvalued Home by 829%

'Did @jonstewart commit fraud when he sold his penthouse for $17.5M?...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Jon Stewart
Jon Stewart / IMAGE: CNN via YouTube

(Dmytro “Henry” AleksandrovHeadline USA) A famous leftist and The Daily Show host Jon Stewart faced backlash online for his hypocrisy after it was discovered that he overvalued his property, even though he previously criticized Donald Trump for allegedly doing the same thing.

On March 25, 2024, Stewart, 61, talked about Trump’s $454 million appeal bond, calling him a liar for inflating his property values, something that Trump never did, according to the New York Post.

“The attorney general of New York knew that Trump’s property values were inflated because when it came time to pay taxes, Trump undervalued the very same properties. It was all part of a very specific real estate practice known as lying,” Stewart said.

However, it didn’t take long for people online to look into Stewart’s own property history, which revealed that he overvalued his New York City penthouse by a staggering 829%.

According to the records, Stewart sold his 6,280-square-foot Tribeca duplex to financier Parag Pande for $17.5 million back in 2014. The news source reported that the property’s asking price at that time was not available in listing records.

However, the Post obtained assessor records from 2013 and 2014, which revealed that the property had an estimated market-value of only $1.882 million, with the actual assessor valuation being even lower, at $847,174.

In addition to that, records showed that Stewart paid significantly lower property taxes, which were calculated based on that assessor valuation price — one of the other things that Stewart called Trump out for doing in his March 25, 2024, monologue.

According to the Real Deal, Pande, the person who bought the penthouse from Stewart, then resold it at a nearly 26% loss — at just over $13 million — back in 2021.

Tim Pool of Timcast IRL criticized Stewart for his hypocrisy.

“Did @jonstewart commit fraud when he sold his penthouse for $17.5M? NY listed its market value at $1.8M an AV at around 800k… Who did he defraud?? I am SHOCKED,” he wrote.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
EXCLUSIVE: Maricopa Co. Official Addresses Victory in Kari Lake Defamation Suit
Next article
Dr. Jill Plans to Publish Children’s Picture Book about Her Pussy

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com