‘Daily Show’ Host Who Celebrated Trump Indictment Overvalued Home by 829%

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) A famous leftist and The Daily Show host Jon Stewart faced backlash online for his hypocrisy after it was discovered that he overvalued his property, even though he previously criticized Donald Trump for allegedly doing the same thing.

On March 25, 2024, Stewart, 61, talked about Trump’s $454 million appeal bond, calling him a liar for inflating his property values, something that Trump never did, according to the New York Post.

“The attorney general of New York knew that Trump’s property values were inflated because when it came time to pay taxes, Trump undervalued the very same properties. It was all part of a very specific real estate practice known as lying,” Stewart said.

However, it didn’t take long for people online to look into Stewart’s own property history, which revealed that he overvalued his New York City penthouse by a staggering 829%.

According to the records, Stewart sold his 6,280-square-foot Tribeca duplex to financier Parag Pande for $17.5 million back in 2014. The news source reported that the property’s asking price at that time was not available in listing records.

However, the Post obtained assessor records from 2013 and 2014, which revealed that the property had an estimated market-value of only $1.882 million, with the actual assessor valuation being even lower, at $847,174.

In addition to that, records showed that Stewart paid significantly lower property taxes, which were calculated based on that assessor valuation price — one of the other things that Stewart called Trump out for doing in his March 25, 2024, monologue.

According to the Real Deal, Pande, the person who bought the penthouse from Stewart, then resold it at a nearly 26% loss — at just over $13 million — back in 2021.

Tim Pool of Timcast IRL criticized Stewart for his hypocrisy.

“Did @jonstewart commit fraud when he sold his penthouse for $17.5M? NY listed its market value at $1.8M an AV at around 800k… Who did he defraud?? I am SHOCKED,” he wrote.