Cuomo Has Double-Digit Lead in New York City Mayoral Race

(Chris Wade, The Center Square) Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is leading a widening field of Democratic candidates vying to challenge embattled New York City Mayor Eric Adams in next year’s primary.

The Quinnipiac University poll of about 1,200 New York City voters, released on Thursday, found more than 31% supported Cuomo compared to Adams’ 11% in a hypothetical matchup of nearly a dozen mayoral candidates.

Adams is seeking another term in the city’s top job in the wake of his federal corruption charges and a wave of resignations from his administration tied to his support for President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown.

“Three and a half years after scandals forced him to resign as New York’s governor, Andrew Cuomo leads a crowded field of Democratic mayoral hopefuls with a boost from moderate Democrats,” Quinnipiac University Poll Assistant Director Mary Snow said in a statement. “A key number to watch: 16 percent, the slice of voters who are undecided as this race gains more attention.”

Other Democratic mayoral candidates received single-digit support from those who were polled. State Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani, a Democratic Socialist, received 8% support; Public Advocate Jumaane Williams was at 7%, and Scott Stringer, a former city comptroller, had 6%, pollsters said. City Comptroller Brad Lander, one of the first candidates to challenge Adams, was supported by about 5% of those surveyed.

New York City City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, a Democrat who formally jumped into the race on Thursday, was supported by about 4% of those who were surveyed, pollsters said.

Meanwhile, pollsters found Mayor Adams’ favorability rating continuing to slide downwards, with only 20% saying they approve of his performance in office. That’s the lowest job approval rating of any New York City mayor in the nearly 30 years since Quinnipiac began polling New York City registered voters, pollsters said.

Adams’ low approval rate was driven by Democrats with 78% disapproving of the job Adams is doing, along with 63% of independents and 52% of Republicans, pollsters found.

Cuomo, who stepped down from office in 2021 amid sexual harassment allegations, announced Saturday afternoon he is running for New York City mayor. He joins an already-crowded Democratic primary trying to unseat Adams, who is refusing to step down despite increasing demands from members of his own party.

“Our city is in crisis. That’s why I am running to be Mayor of New York City,” Cuomo posted on social media, along with a campaign video. “We need government to work. We need effective leadership.”