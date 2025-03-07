Another Trans Terrorist Tries Torching Tesla

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) A Salem, Oregon man was arrested this week for attempting to destroy property at a local Tesla car dealership.

Adam Matthew Lansky, 41—who reportedly uses the alias “Allison Tesla” and makes trans pornographic content under that name—was charged with illegally possessing an unregistered destructive device.

According to the Justice Department, officers from the Salem Police Department initally responded on Jan. 20 to a report of an individual throwing Molotov cocktails at a local car dealership. On Feb. 19, officers returned to the same dealership after a report of damage from what appeared to be bullets fired into a building and vehicle, the DOJ said in a Wednesday press release.

Breaking: A Portland far-left extremist has been arrested over the firebombing and shooting attacks on @Tesla in Salem, Ore. Adam Matthew Lansky (b. Nov 1983) has been federally charged by the DOJ with illegally possessing an unregistered destructive device. He's accused of… pic.twitter.com/PxAGap722S — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) March 6, 2025

“Investigators soon linked Lansky to both incidents. Surveillance footage obtained from the car dealership appeared to show Lansky throwing Molotov cocktails that struck a dealership building and several vehicles, causing fires,” the DOJ said in a press release.

“Surveillance video from a patrol car captured a vehicle parked near the dealership while Lansky is alleged to have discharged multiple firearm rounds into a building and at least one vehicle. Investigators learned the vehicle was registered to Lansky and observed it at his residence.”

Lansky was ordered detained pending further court proceedings.

Lansky’s arrest comes just days after police in Loveland, Colorado arrested a suspect who allegedly vandalized a Tesla dealership there several times.

Like Lansky, the alleged Colorado perpetrator, Justin Thomas Nelson, 42, identifies as transgender and goes by the first name Lucy.

Nelson’s arrest stems from a Lovement Police investigation into attempted arson that took place at a Tesla shop shortly after midnight on Feb. 7. In addition, police said that various vehicles and the Tesla building were vandalized with graffiti messages, some of which were offensive and hateful in nature.

Nelson was booked into the Larimer County Jail on the following charges: Explosives or Incendiary Devices Use During Felony, a Class 2 felony; Criminal Mischief $2,000 < $5,000 Business, a Class 6 felony; and Criminal Attempt to Commit Class 3 Felony, a Class 4 felony.

A radical trantifa activist has been arrested in Loveland, Colo. for allegedly carrying out a series of violent attacks on @Tesla property using incendiary devices. Lucy Grace Nelson, a man, has been incorrectly booked into the jail as a "female" by @LarimerSheriff. I can… pic.twitter.com/TLDpCVcMlN — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) February 27, 2025

A judge issued a $100,000 cash surety bond for the alleged trans terrorist.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.