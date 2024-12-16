‘Life and Death’: Cruz Unloads on Dem Lawmakers ‘Cheering’ for Political Violence

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, unloaded on leftist lawmakers “cheering” for political violence following the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Social media exploded with speculation that suspected assassin Luigi Mangione shot Thompson dead over grievance with the insurance industry, resulting in many leftist sympathizers.

Progressive legislators in Congress including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. and Rep. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., have since made comments expressing permissiveness toward the targeted shooting.

ROLL THE TAPE: Leaders of the Democrat Party are justifying murder. AOC: “This is not to say that an act of violence is justified, but…” Elizabeth Warren: "You can only push people so far & then they start to take matters into their own hands." Bernie Sanders: "Shooting… pic.twitter.com/xy1cQnuk7n — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 15, 2024

“For today’s radical left, the ends justify the means and violence is okay,” Cruz told listeners of his Verdict podcast.

Cruz said that the left’s reaction to Thompson’s assassination is the same as their response to the assassination attempts against President-elect Donald Trump on the campaign trail or to the Oct. 7, 2023 massacre by Hamas terrorists against Israel.

“I would like to see someone on the left be clear and unequivocal that violence is wrong, period, the end, this murder was grotesque, it was evil, it was wrong,” the Republican senator said. “There is no justification for it whatsoever. Even if your political ideology is you’ve decided you hate this healthcare CEO that you’ve never met.”

JUSTIFYING AN EXECUTION IS PURE EVIL 👿 THIS IS THE LEFT & THEY ARE NORMALIZING MURDER OF ANYONE THEY HATE! @tedcruz and I talk about it on our podcast this morning: https://t.co/rd9QgiPwFv pic.twitter.com/gxLvTprshL — Ben Ferguson (@benfergusonshow) December 16, 2024

Cruz pointed out the absurdity of supporters of the UnitedHealthcare CEO’s death by saying they have no idea what kind of person Thompson was.

“You don’t know what he’s done,” he said. “You don’t know anything about him other than that he was the CEO of a healthcare company and because your ideology is so railing against capitalism, you think murder is a great thing.”

Cruz recalled how 12 years ago, politics were not as “nasty and personal” as they are today.

ABC APOLOGIZES & Pays Trump $15MIL plus Dems Celebrate CEO Murder & Hypocrisy on the Border Cost them the Election. @benfergusonshow and I break it all down on Verdict. Available wherever you get your podcasts.https://t.co/dqQyVxaekZ — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 16, 2024

“For too many on the left, politics is everything. It is life and death. It is identity. I mean, I mean, look, I get to say politics is very different than 12 years ago, when I first got elected. It’s so nasty and personal,” the senator said.

He topped off his remarks by saying, “You know, we used to be able to disagree without hating each other, without demonizing each other, without cheering at violence and the murder of those you may disagree with and unfortunately, I don’t see a whole lot of public Democrats speaking out against this.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.