Quantcast
Monday, December 16, 2024

SCOTUS Justice Has Side-Hustle Acting in Woke Broadway Remake of Shakespeare Classic

'I like it too! I think what I like about it is that I am having a very strongly negative reaction to it...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Ketanji Brown Jackson
Ketanji Brown Jackson / PHOTO: AP

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson made her Broadway debut in the musical & Juliet, which presents a girl-power spin to the classic Shakespearean tragedy Romeo and Juliet.

Jackson, appointed by President Joe Biden as the first black woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court, fulfilled her greatest “fantasy” by unleashing her inner theatre kid in a one-night-only walk-on role at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, according to Playbill.

About her Broadway appearance, Jackson said, “I think that it means means that anything is possible.”

Jackson, who was notably shorter in stature than the rest of the cast, exclaimed, “Female empowerment—sick!” to the cheers of an energized audience in video posted on the official & Juliet Instagram account.

She wore a pastel green costume that appeared to belong in another era.

“I like it too! I think what I like about it is that I am having a very strongly negative reaction to it. Like I hate it. Which makes me think it must be brilliant,” Jackson said in the video montage of her guest role.

The Supreme Court justice recited her lines in an animated, quirky tone of voice most recognizable in Disney characters.

She pranced around on stage with exaggerated movements and took a bow in one clip as a Broadway rendition of Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop the Feeling” began to play.

“Justice served,” the caption of the & Juliet video read.

In her memoir Lovely One, Jackson declared her dream to become the first black female Supreme Court justice to appear on Broadway, Playbill noted.

She was an avid lover of theatre and wrote about it while applying to Harvard University.

“I, a Miami girl from a modest background with an unabashed love of theatre, dreamed of one day ascending to the highest court in the land—and I had said so in one of my supplemental application essays,” Jackson wrote in the book released in September. “I expressed that I wished to attend Harvard as I believed it might help me ‘to fulfill my fantasy of becoming the first Black, female Supreme Court justice to appear on a Broadway stage.’”

& Juliet “flips the script on the greatest love story ever told,” according to the musical’s official website.

The show, created by Swedish songwriter and producer Max Martin, twists Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet into a queer narrative exploring what would have happened if Juliet decided against committing suicide, according to the Gay Times.

The musical features other pop songs including Kelly Clarkson’s “Since U Been Gone,” Brittany Spears’ “…Baby One More Time” and Katy Perry’s “Roar,” according to its website.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
‘Life and Death’: Cruz Unloads on Dem Lawmakers ‘Cheering’ for Political Violence
Next article
Woke Sheriff in Houston Frees Venezuelan Repeat-Offender Accused of Killing 7-Yr-Old Girl

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com