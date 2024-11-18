‘Dangerous as Hell’: Cruz Raises Alarm Over Dems’ Post-Election Plan to ‘Silence Everyone’

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, raised alarm over the Democratic Party’s post-election plan to crackdown on “disinformation” on social media Monday on his podcast.

On Verdict, Cruz was reacting to a viral clip of MSNBC’s Jen Psaki, formerly President Joe Biden’s press secretary, suggesting that laws must be changed to stop “disinformation”—or content disadvantageous to Democrats—from impacting elections.

The senator slammed Democrats for not acknowledging Vice President Kamala Harris’s lackluster outreach attempts to American voters by instead looking toward censorship to help them win the next election.

Jen Psaki's post-election analysis: Laws are needed to control social media pic.twitter.com/J2ekUX6xB8 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 15, 2024

“Well, the Democrats, they’re not actually looking introspectively and saying, ‘Gosh, maybe we were wrong on the issues. Maybe the fact that that over 70% of Americans thought we were on the wrong track, maybe that’s a problem….’” Cruz said. “That would be a rational and sensible thing for Democrats to do.”

Cruz noted Democrats instead took a different tactic.

“So, they’re not doing that. Instead, they’re saying, ‘Hmm, maybe if people just didn’t know what we were doing, maybe if they couldn’t say what we were doing, maybe if they couldn’t criticize what we’re doing,'” Cruz added. “‘Yeah, that’s how we’d win.’”

Cruz pointed out that Psaki’s suggestion would affect the free speech of X users and podcasters like Joe Rogan, whose three-hour interview with President-elect Donald Trump garnered millions of days before the election.

“Understand, she’s not saying we the Democrats need to communicate better,” the GOP senator said. “She’s not saying we the Democrats need to change our policy.”

Cruz said Democrats want censorship and to silence Americans.

“She’s saying we need to change the laws to make it illegal for that SOB Joe Rogan to say things we don’t like,” Cruz added. “We need to change the laws to make it illegal for anyone to post on X what the actual facts are of what we the Democrats are doing.”

Laken Riley Trial Begins, Detailing Her Horrifying Murder, plus Dems Brazenly Trying to STEAL Pennsylvania Senate Election. @benfergusonshow and I break it all down on Verdict. https://t.co/v7aJqz5liK — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 18, 2024

Cruz expressed relief that Harris did not become president because she and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, ran an intensely “anti-free speech campaign.”

“We talked before during the election, how this campaign with Kamala Harris and Tim Walz was the most anti-free speech campaign since John Adams, who had signed the Alien and Sedition Acts,” Cruz said. “And it really is historic and dangerous.”

Cruz said he was happy American’s voted for free speech on Election Day.

“I’m glad that the American people repudiated that assault on free speech, and yet I don’t hear anyone in the Democrat Party defending free speech, and sadly, I think they’re going to double down on the answer is more censorship, so no one dares criticize us,” he added.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.