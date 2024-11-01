Quantcast
Friday, November 1, 2024

Cruz Weighs In On Harris Campaign’s ‘Attack The Voter’ Strategy

'The voters should not be the enemy, and the Democrats, as they get desperate, they're lashing out at the voters....'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Ted Cruz
Ted Cruz / PHOTO: AP

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, weighed in on Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris’s campaign strategy of attacking the voter on Friday’s episode of Verdict with Ted Cruz.

The Harris campaign was forced on defense in the final week of the 2024 election after President Joe Biden called Trump supporters “garbage” on Tuesday during a Zoom call with Voto Latino.

On Thursday, Harris surrogate and Shark Tank investor Mark Cuban added gasoline to the dumpster fire when he suggested on The View that women voting for Trump lack strength and intelligence.

Cruz slammed Harris’s lackluster response to reporters when she was asked to condemn Biden’s trash talk.

The senator reached the conclusion the vice president must also think Trump supporters are “garbage,” adding that former President Bill Clinton would have handled it differently.

“Think how Bill Clinton would have answered that question,” Cruz began. “He would have understood.”

Cruz noted the former president would have more than likely praised Americans, instead of attacking them.

“You can disagree with your political opponent, but not the voters,” he continued. “The voters should not be the enemy, and the Democrats, as they get desperate, they’re lashing out at the voters.”

Cruz commented that Cuban must have thought it wasn’t enough to insult Trump voters when he decided to go after women surrounding and supporting the former president.

“Again, it’s the same strategy of ‘attack the voters’ that is spectacularly foolish,” Cruz said.

Cruz compared last-ditch insults lobbed by the Harris campaign to failed 2016 Democrat presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s infamous “basket of deplorable” remark.

The senator pointed out that Democrats like former President Barack Obama look down at American citizens as “bitter and angry” people who are “clinging to their God and their guns.”

“They expect every woman in America to vote for her, even while they insult you and say, ‘If you’re a woman and you’re voting for Trump, you’re stupid, you’re weak,’” Cruz continued. “I gotta say that that is not the strategy of a winning campaign.”

