Trump’s Gay Cabinet Pick Has Leftist Heads Exploding

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for treasury secretary, Scott Bessent, happens to be gay—and leftists’s heads are “exploding” as he heads toward confirmation.

Bessent’s nomination contradicts Democrat fear-mongering about Trump and the LGBT community as the president-elect’s treasury secretary nominee is an openly gay, married man who shares two children with his husband.

Trump's pick for Treasury Secretary is an openly gay man named Scott Bessent who is married with 2 kids.

“I sit here knowing that President Trump chose me because he believes I’m the best candidate. Not because of my sexual preference, not because treasury secretaries with green eyes do better,” Bessent told U.S. senators during his confirmation hearing on Thursday. His son and husband sat behind him.

Scott Bessent: "I sit here knowing that President Trump chose me because he believes I'm the best candidate. Not because of my sexual preference, not because treasury secretaries with green eyes do better."

Bessent revealed that when he was 17 years old, he wanted to attend the U.S. Naval Academy after his father faced financial hardship. However, because he was unwilling to lie about his sexuality, Bessent did not end up going.

“In 1979, when I was 17 years old, my father had just experienced extreme financial difficulties, and I wanted to attend the U.S. Naval Academy,” Bessent said in his testimony to the Senate Finance Committee. “I was offered, by our congressman in the 6th District of South Carolina, an appointment, but was unable to take that appointment because of my sexual preference.”

Bessent explained that he encountered various closed doors due to his identity as a gay man—but celebration of Trump’s nominee overcoming such barriers by DEI-touting Democrats was unheard.

“Lefty heads exploding as they try to compute that Donald Trump nominated a gay married man with two gorgeous kids to the highest post in history – after Biden’s LBQT pandering clown show,” New York Post reporter Miranda Devine wrote on X as Bessent’s confirmation hearing went widely unaddressed by the media.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent just told his Senate confirmation hearing that he did try to enter public service previously: when he was 17 he went to enter the navy but he was gay and was not willing to lie about it. That was the rule at the time.

Bessent's husband, former…

In a fiery exchange with Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Bessent proved his chops when asked whether he believed “we have an oligopoly form of society.”

“President Biden gave the Presidential Medal of Freedom to two people who would qualify as oligarchs,” Bessent shot back, referencing Biden’s recent award to Democrat billionaire donor George Soros.

BERNIE SANDERS: "Are Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg too wealthy and powerful? Do you agree with President Biden about an oligarchy?" SCOTT BESSENT: "Those three billionaires all made their money themselves. Mr. Musk came to the country as an immigrant. Jeff Bezos…"

MSNBC's Jonathan Capehart is "kind of conflicted" over Trump's gay Cabinet nominee, Scott Bessent. "If confirmed, would be the highest ranking out LGBT person ever to serve…"

Following Bessent’s nomination in November, MSNBC Jonathan Capehart said he was “kind of conflicted” that Trump just appointed a gay man who would become, if confirmed, “the highest-ranking LGBT person to ever serve.”

