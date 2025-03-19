Copper Is on the Verge of a Bull Market—And That’s Great News for Silver

(Jesse Colombo, Money Metals News Service) The stars are aligning for copper, which has surged 25% after breaking out of its triangle pattern and now sits just below the key $5–$5.20 resistance zone.

For months, I’ve been bullish on copper. I predicted copper would rebound and enter a long-term bull market, pulling silver higher due to their strong correlation and the influence of arbitrage algorithms reinforcing that price relationship.

When I first shared my bullish outlook, copper was struggling at $4 per pound. Since then, it has surged to $5—a substantial 25% increase in just a few months. And based on current trends, copper’s bull market may just be getting started, as I’ll explain in this update.

Copper has been surging since the start of the year for several key reasons, including the pullback in the U.S. dollar (as I’ll show shortly), expectations of tariffs on U.S. copper imports, China’s special action plan to boost spending by increasing incomes, and strong demand across multiple sectors, particularly the electrical grid, electric vehicles (EVs), and renewable energy technologies.

Let’s dive into copper’s technicals, starting with the daily chart. In late 2024, copper found strong support at the key $4 per pound level, rebounded, and then broke out of a triangle pattern at the start of February.

That breakout signaled a major surge, and the uptrend remains solid and intact. Given the current momentum, I believe copper still has plenty of fuel left to climb higher.

Copper’s weekly chart reveals a major resistance zone between $5 and $5.20, a level that has held firm for the past three years.

However, if copper manages to close above this range, it will break into blue-sky territory, surging to a new all-time high and fully launching into a powerful bull market.

Stepping back to the monthly chart, a bullish ascending triangle pattern has been forming over the past several years. Once it breaks out, it should trigger a bull run similar to the 2020 rally that preceded it.

Based on the measured move principle in technical analysis, this breakout could drive copper up by $3 per pound, reaching $8—a potential 60% gain from current levels.

Copper’s likely upcoming bull market would align with the outlook of French billionaire and commodities trader Pierre Andurand, who predicted that copper prices could soar to $40,000 per tonne in the coming years—a more than fourfold increase from the current price of $9,853 per tonne.

Explaining his bullish stance, Andurand stated, “We are moving towards a doubling of demand growth for copper due to the electrification of the world, including electric vehicles, solar panels, wind farms, as well as military usage and data centers.”

Goldman Sachs has dubbed copper “the new oil” due to its essential role in clean energy technologies, and Visual Capitalist recently published a fascinating infographic on this theme.

Copper earns this title because its demand is expected to surge in the coming decades, while oil consumption is projected to decline as the world transitions away from fossil fuels. Reflecting this shift, the IMF forecasts a 66% increase in copper demand between 2020 and 2040.