Critics Tear Into Secret Service Boss After Viral Outburst When Exposed

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Social media critics slammed Acting Secret Service Director Ronald L. Rowe after he threw an aggressive temper tantrum during the Thursday hearing of the assassination attempts on President-elect Donald Trump.

On X, critics mocked Howe’s baffling outburst, which was triggered after Rep. Pat Fallon asked him about apparent security lapses in Trump’s safety during a 9/11 commemoration in 2024.

“Ronald Rowe is a damn fool pounding the table because he’s a fraud. HE ALLOWED TRUMP TO GET SHOT AND ALMOST KILLED!!” one user wrote on X.

This fool needs to be fully investigated and then FIRED!! He's screaming and yelling like a child because he's been caught. #RonaldRowe… pic.twitter.com/tYYNlszA0o — Misty (@Itsraining2) December 5, 2024

Conservative attorney Mike Davis shared Rowe’s ties to Democratic politicians, including his stint for the Obama White House and Senate Judiciary Chairman Pat Leahy.

“Don’t let him pretend he is a career, non-partisan law-enforcement official,” Davis wrote, who was rumored as a potential attorney general pick in Trump’s second term. “He’s a former partisan Democrat staffer.”

Guess who worked alongside Acting Secret Service Director Ronald L. Rowe, Jr. during his 2 stints as a partisan Democrat staffer? 1. Vice President Joe Biden 2. Senior Senate Judiciary Member Joe Biden Guess when Ronald Rowe became the Deputy Director? 3. President Joe Biden — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) July 30, 2024

The reactions came after Rowe shouted, “Do not invoke 9/11 for political purposes!” in response to Fallon displaying a photo of Rowe standing behind Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance at Ground Zero in New York City.

Moments earlier, Fallon asked Rowe if he recognized the photo and pressed him on who is positioned near the president for security purposes. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were seen standing near Trump.

“Were you the special agent in charge of the detail that day?” Fallon asked.

Rowe conveniently pivoted, recounting his service during the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

“Actually, congressman what you’re not seeing is the sack of the detail … out of the picture’s view and that is the day where we remember the more than 3,000 people that have died on 9/11,” Rowe said.

“I actually responded to Ground Zero. I was there going through the ashes of the World Trade Center,” he said, his voice growing louder and face appearing red.

Rowe shot back, “Do not invoke 9/11 for political purposes!”

The exchange grew more heated as Fallon added, “I’m an elected member of Congress and I’m asking you a serious question!”

“And I am a public servant who has served this nation … on our day on our country’s darkest days,” Rowe responded.

Ronald Rowe is the poster boy for the arrogant, unaccountable, power-hungry DC bureaucrat. I really hope Trump administration recovers his text messages from Jan 6. https://t.co/a3KB88qErx — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) December 5, 2024

The exchange has since gone viral across several social media platforms.

Rowe became acting director of the Secret Service on July 23, 2024, after Kim Cheatle resigned amid criticism of security lapses at Trump’s Butler, Pa., rally, where he was nearly assassinated.

The congressional investigation into the assassination attempt found several flaws in how the federal government protected Trump during his 2024 campaign.