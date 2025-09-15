Comments Mocking Kirk’s Death Generate Multiple Firings in Carolinas

(Alan Wooten, The Center Square) The Carolina Panthers lost a part of their team before playing at the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, though he wasn’t an on-field player.

Charlie Rock, football communications coordinator, was let go Thursday following a social media message saying, “Why are y’all sad? Your man said it was worth it.”

His comments directed at supporters of Charlie Kirk drew immediate rebuke from the NFL franchise in addition to millions nationwide. Kirk was killed by a single gunshot while appearing at Utah Valley University on Wednesday afternoon.

Indications thus far in the investigation indicate the accused gunman, Tyler Robinson, had politics very much front of mind. He’s charged with aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, and obstruction of justice.

Rock is one of many from the Carolinas to both coasts with comments on social media causing self-inflicted problems at work. Most notable in the 24 hours afterward was Matthew Dowd, formerly an analyst at MSNBC.

Guilford Technical Community College in Jamestown, near High Point and Greensboro, confirmed a part-time instructor was no longer employed. U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., a doctorate level educator and chairwoman of the Rules Committee, responded to a post on Lisa Greenlee saying thank you to the college and, “May she never teach another class anywhere.”

Foxx also praised the firing of a professor at Cumberland University in Lebanon, Tenn.; another at South Dakota University; and encouraged firings at two other universities.

In Huntersville at Lake Norman Charter School, published reports say a math teacher is on administrative leave. Earlier reports indicated a termination, and the school clarified the situation.

The comments of Idris Aziz in Wake County, chairman of the Humanities Department at Millbrook High, and an unnamed employee in the Gaston County district also drew criticism.

Greenville County School District in South Carolina confirmed Wynne Boliek is no longer employed because of his social media comments. The former social studies teacher at Southside High posted, “Thoughts and prayers to his children, but IMHO America became greater today. There, I said it.”

IMHO is an acronym for in my humble (or honest) opinion.

At Clemson University, a Saturday announcement said an employee was suspended pending further investigation. The Board of Trustees called an emergency meeting for 2 p.m. Monday.

“Free speech,” said U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., “doesn’t prevent you from being fired if you’re stupid and have poor judgment.”

Fifth-term U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., said Friday he supports freezing and reclaiming any state money given to Clemson University.

Educators in the crosshairs for comments have drawn ire because many are paid through taxpayer dollars. Rock isn’t, but his former company – the NFL’s Panthers – have benefitted, most recently with a Charlotte City Council agreement to get $650 million toward a $1.3 billion renovation in the stadium owned by the team owner, David Tepper.

The 68-year-old is worldwide 95th richest in net worth ($21.3 billion at time of March ranking), according to Forbes.

The Panthers got $87.5 million, also from Charlotte, for renovations when the late Jerry Richardson owned them and the stadium was 17 years old.