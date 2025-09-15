Roys Enters Wisconsin Governor Race

(Jon Styf, The Center Square) State Sen. Kelda Roys, D-Madison, joined the race to be the next Wisconsin governor on Monday morning.

“We are in the fight of our lives, for our democracy and our kids’ future,” Roys said in her announcement.

Roys joins Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez and Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley in the race as Democrats while Republicans Bill Berrien, of Whitefish Bay, and Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann have entered the race and Northwoods Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany has hinted that he would announce whether he is running in the next month.

The Democratic primary is scheduled for Aug. 11, 2026.

“As extremists attack our freedoms while families struggle to get by, we’re fighting back together,” Roys said in her announcement, with photos of President Donald Trump and Elon Musk shown on an overlay.

Berrien commented that he believes Roys’ policies are too liberal for Wisconsin.

“Wisconsin families rejected Kelda Roy’s extreme, far-left policies and Medicare for All Agenda once and they’re not about to elect a career politician who views the governor’s mansion as another stepping stone in her career,” his campaign said in a statement. “As governor, I’ll create prosperity for all through work because it doesn’t matter who the Democrats nominate, I will beat them.”