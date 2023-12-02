Quantcast
Friday, December 1, 2023

Comer, Jordan Deny Hunter’s ‘Special Treatment’ Request Ahead of Deposition

'No special treatment for Hunter Biden...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
James Comer
Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., discusses a Republican investigation into President Joe Biden and Hunter Biden. / IMAGE: C-SPAN via YouTUbe

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Two Republican lawmakers leading the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden have sternly warned embattled First Son Hunter Biden that his deposition before Congress on Dec. 13 will not entail any “special treatment.” 

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio., issued a letter in response to Hunter’s attorney Abbe Lowell’s contentious demand for the first son to testify at a public hearing. 

The Republican duo emphatically rejected the request, emphasizing that Hunter is mandated to undergo a closed-door deposition on Dec. 13, followed by a subsequent public hearing at a later date. 

Citing the terms of the subpoena and existing congressional protocols, the lawmakers argued for the necessity of a deposition setting. They highlighted that this “has been the consistent practice of Committees of the House of Representatives in recent Congresses—during both Republican and Democrat majorities—as well as these Committees during this inquiry.”

This response follows Hunter Biden’s attempt to impose conditions on a subpoena received, aiming for a potentially theatric congressional hearing. 

“We have seen you use closed door sessions to manipulate, even distort the facts and misinform the public. We therefore propose opening the door,” Lowell claimed in the letter responding to the Congressional subpoena.

The subpoena arrives as House Republicans near the conclusion of an impeachment inquiry into Biden, marred by scandal. Notably, the president faces allegations of bribery, purported political corruption, and involvement in overseas influence-peddling schemes. 

In the letter, Comer and Jordan highlighted the purpose of the deposition, highlighting the potential role Biden played in the alleged shady business.

“[T]he Committees are investigating whether sufficient grounds exist to draft articles of impeachment against President Biden based on evidence received to date showing that President Biden was aware of at least some of his family’s business ventures and sought to influence potential business deals that financially benefited his family,” the lawmaker added. 

Moreover, the letter refuted Lowell’s assertions — as claimed in his initial response to the subpoena — that there was no evidence linking Biden to his son’s business dealings. 

“This is contrary to the facts already established through the investigation,” Comer and Jordan emphasized. “As we have detailed in the memorandum explaining the scope of the impeachment inquiry, witnesses have testified not only that Mr. Biden sold the Biden ‘brand.’ But also how Mr. Biden placed his father on speaker phone twenty times with business associates and how he introduced his father in-person during business meetings with foreign business partners.” 

Copyright 2023. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Twitter Rebukes Santos’ Expulsion as Leftist Lawmakers Dodge Consequences

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com