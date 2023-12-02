Comer, Jordan Deny Hunter’s ‘Special Treatment’ Request Ahead of Deposition

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Two Republican lawmakers leading the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden have sternly warned embattled First Son Hunter Biden that his deposition before Congress on Dec. 13 will not entail any “special treatment.”

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio., issued a letter in response to Hunter’s attorney Abbe Lowell’s contentious demand for the first son to testify at a public hearing.

The Republican duo emphatically rejected the request, emphasizing that Hunter is mandated to undergo a closed-door deposition on Dec. 13, followed by a subsequent public hearing at a later date.

Citing the terms of the subpoena and existing congressional protocols, the lawmakers argued for the necessity of a deposition setting. They highlighted that this “has been the consistent practice of Committees of the House of Representatives in recent Congresses—during both Republican and Democrat majorities—as well as these Committees during this inquiry.”

🚨No Special Treatment for Hunter Biden🚨 Hunter Biden must comply with our subpoena and appear for a deposition. He will not receive special treatment or dictate how Congress conducts investigations. After Hunter Biden sits down for a deposition, we will hold a public hearing… pic.twitter.com/hspQyH7qLZ — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) December 1, 2023

This response follows Hunter Biden’s attempt to impose conditions on a subpoena received, aiming for a potentially theatric congressional hearing.

“We have seen you use closed door sessions to manipulate, even distort the facts and misinform the public. We therefore propose opening the door,” Lowell claimed in the letter responding to the Congressional subpoena.

The subpoena arrives as House Republicans near the conclusion of an impeachment inquiry into Biden, marred by scandal. Notably, the president faces allegations of bribery, purported political corruption, and involvement in overseas influence-peddling schemes.

No More Special Treatment for Hunter Biden?@RepJamesComer explains why Hunter Biden will testify behind closed doors to the House Oversight Committee before being questioned in a public hearing. “Every government agency that should’ve caught the crimes the Bidens have been… pic.twitter.com/hFN6pRMu8o — Real America’s Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) December 2, 2023

In the letter, Comer and Jordan highlighted the purpose of the deposition, highlighting the potential role Biden played in the alleged shady business.

“[T]he Committees are investigating whether sufficient grounds exist to draft articles of impeachment against President Biden based on evidence received to date showing that President Biden was aware of at least some of his family’s business ventures and sought to influence potential business deals that financially benefited his family,” the lawmaker added.

Moreover, the letter refuted Lowell’s assertions — as claimed in his initial response to the subpoena — that there was no evidence linking Biden to his son’s business dealings.

“This is contrary to the facts already established through the investigation,” Comer and Jordan emphasized. “As we have detailed in the memorandum explaining the scope of the impeachment inquiry, witnesses have testified not only that Mr. Biden sold the Biden ‘brand.’ But also how Mr. Biden placed his father on speaker phone twenty times with business associates and how he introduced his father in-person during business meetings with foreign business partners.”