Columbia Univ. Professor Fired for Discriminating Against Jewish Students

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) A tenured Columbia University law professor was recently fired for discriminating against ethnically Jewish and Israeli students.

The university investigated Katherine Franke after she claimed during an interview that Israeli students were harassing students on campus, which resulted in Franke announcing on Jan. 10 that she wouldn’t be teaching at Columbia anymore.

“Effective today, I have reached an agreement with Columbia University that relieves me of my obligations to teach or participate in faculty governance after serving on the Columbia law faculty for 25 years,” she wrote in her announcement.

Franke added that she had been “targeted” for her “support of pro-Palestinian protesters – by the president of Columbia University, by several colleagues, by university trustees, and by outside actors.”

The recent news came after Franke stated that Israeli students were harassing other students on campus, especially the ones who came from the Palestinian territories, and falsely claimed that the Israeli students were spraying anti-Israel protesters with skunk spray.

“So many of those Israeli students, who then come to the Columbia campus, are coming right out of their military service,” she said. “They’ve been known to harass Palestinian and other students on our campus.”

The Times of Israel also reported that, after the interview was released, other professors at Columbia Law School filed a complaint against Franke, saying that she “harassed members of the Columbia community based on their national origin.” As reported by the Daily Wire, Franke revealed the professor’s name, who reported her to a journalist. She also targeted the professors who filed the complaint against her.

Columbia became one of the most infamous universities in the country when it came to the blatant hatred of Jews, with their students blaming the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre in Israel on Jews, participating in the anti-Israel protests, protesting the commencement ceremonies, arguing that Jews “capitalized” on Holocaust and releasing anti-Semitic newspapers.