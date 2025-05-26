Colombian National Arrested for 2024 Voter Fraud, $400K Identity-Theft Scheme

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The DOJ arrested an illegal alien accused of voting in the 2024 presidential election and stealing nearly half a million dollars in taxpayer-funded benefits by using a stolen identity.

Lina Maria Orovio-Hernandez allegedly used that identity for more than 20 years, collecting over $400,000 in government entitlements and even applying for a U.S. passport.

She reportedly obtained a Massachusetts Real ID plus eight other state ID cards.

Federal prosecutors charged her with one count of false representation of a Social Security number, one count of making a false statement in an application for a U.S. passport and one count of aggravated identity theft.

There’s more. She also faces three counts of receiving stolen government money or property, one count of fraudulent voter registration and one count of fraudulent voting.

Investigators said that Orovio-Hernandez cast her illegal vote after successfully registering to vote in January 2023.

Her stolen identity allegedly included:

$259,589 in Section 8 rental assistance from October 2011 through January 2024.

$101,257 in Social Security disability from July 2014 through January 2025

$43,348 in SNAP benefits from April 2005 through January 2025

“For more than 20 years, this defendant is alleged to have built an entire life on the foundation of a stolen identity – including illegally voting in our presidential election and collecting hundreds of thousands of dollars in government benefits intended for Americans in need,” United States Attorney Leah B. Foley said.

Foley added, “The right to vote is one of the many privileges of being a U.S. citizen. Government funded programs for those in need are intended to be safety nets for those living in our country lawfully – not support an illegal alien without a right to be here.”