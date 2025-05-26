Sunday, May 25, 2025

Colombian National Arrested for 2024 Voter Fraud, $400K Identity-Theft Scheme

Lina Maria Orovio-Hernandez allegedly used that identity for more than 20 years, collecting over $400,000 in government entitlements...

Posted by Luis Cornelio
unemployment fraud
Web pages used to show information for collecting unemployment insurance in Virginia, right, and reporting fraud and identity theft in Pennsylvania, are displayed on the respective state web pages. / PHOTO: Associated Press

(Luis CornelioHeadline USAThe DOJ arrested an illegal alien accused of voting in the 2024 presidential election and stealing nearly half a million dollars in taxpayer-funded benefits by using a stolen identity. 

Lina Maria Orovio-Hernandez allegedly used that identity for more than 20 years, collecting over $400,000 in government entitlements and even applying for a U.S. passport. 

She reportedly obtained a Massachusetts Real ID plus eight other state ID cards.  

Federal prosecutors charged her with one count of false representation of a Social Security number, one count of making a false statement in an application for a U.S. passport and one count of aggravated identity theft. 

There’s more. She also faces three counts of receiving stolen government money or property, one count of fraudulent voter registration and one count of fraudulent voting. 

Investigators said that Orovio-Hernandez cast her illegal vote after successfully registering to vote in January 2023. 

Her stolen identity allegedly included:  

  • $259,589 in Section 8 rental assistance from October 2011 through January 2024. 
  • $101,257 in Social Security disability from July 2014 through January 2025 
  • $43,348 in SNAP benefits from April 2005 through January 2025 

“For more than 20 years, this defendant is alleged to have built an entire life on the foundation of a stolen identity – including illegally voting in our presidential election and collecting hundreds of thousands of dollars in government benefits intended for Americans in need,” United States Attorney Leah B. Foley said. 

Foley added, “The right to vote is one of the many privileges of being a U.S. citizen. Government funded programs for those in need are intended to be safety nets for those living in our country lawfully – not support an illegal alien without a right to be here.” 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Afghan National Shoots Virginia Cops While Invoking Taliban in Disturbing Video

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com