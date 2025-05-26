Sunday, May 25, 2025

Afghan National Shoots Virginia Cops While Invoking Taliban in Disturbing Video

The body-cam footage showed Jamal Wali brandishing a firearm and shooting two officers before being killed at the scene

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The Fairfax County Police Department in Virginia released video evidence of an Afghan national opening fire on officers during a traffic stop, all while invoking the Taliban. 

The body-cam footage showed Jamal Wali brandishing a firearm and shooting two officers before being killed at the scene. The shooting occurred during what was supposed to be a typical traffic stop on April 23. 

Wali allegedly had an expired safety inspection sticker and was seen slamming his brakes as the officer chased him. 

“That was a heck of a stop, sir,” the officer said. 

“I have a gun and I’m armed, so I let you know. So why did you pull me over?” Wali responded. 

“Your inspection sticker expired,” the officer replied. 

Wali then refused to cooperate, ordering the officer to “go back, sit on your f**king car and leave.” 

When the officer refused, Wali replied, “Okay—so do whatever you want to do.” 

As the officer radioed for backup, Wali launched an expletive-filled rant against the U.S., “You f**king people brought me to this goddamn country and I’m dying every single fucking day.” 

He added, “I should have served with f—ing Taliban!” 

Wali admitted he had no insurance and said his license was revoked. He then started recording with a GoPro, declaring, “Today’s the day, buddy.” 

When two support officers arrived, Wali warned, “Do not reach your gun.” He appeared to hand over a license, then suddenly reached for his weapon. 

One of the backup officers tried to stop him, but Wali opened fire. 

“I’m hit,” one of the officers radioed. 

A third officer, on the passenger side, returned fire and killed Wali. 

Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis credited the third officer with saving the lives of his colleagues. 

“We also realize, in this particular scenario, that we are very fortunate we didn’t have two police funerals,” Davis said, according to NBC4 Washington.

“His actions, his deployment of that deadly force saved the lives of the two officers who were on the driver’s side of the car. There’s no doubt about that,” Davis added.

"We also realize, in this particular scenario, that we are very fortunate we didn't have two police funerals," Davis said, according to NBC4 Washington.

"His actions, his deployment of that deadly force saved the lives of the two officers who were on the driver's side of the car. There's no doubt about that," Davis added.
