CNN Star Quits Failing Network as Parent Company Admits $9.1B in Losses

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) CNN media reporter Oliver Darcy announced on Aug. 8, 2024, that he left the network and has launched a new newsletter.

Meanwhile, CNN’s parent company lost $9.1 billion because nobody wanted to watch the propaganda.

“The write-down confirmed that legacy cable channels like CNN and TNT are no longer worth what they were when the $42 billion merger was completed. In fact, judging by the ongoing mass layoffs at the former, one can argue that CNN’s value is now negative and will continue to be so until it stops hemorrhaging cash,” ZeroHedge reported.

Darcy, who’s been working for CNN for seven years, said he was honored to work at the network “during a time when the truth is under assault,” adding that his new newsletter, “Status,” is “independent” and subscription-based and is intended to reach subscribers’ inboxes every Sunday through Thursday evening.

“It has been the privilege of my life to report for CNN and serve as the steward of the Reliable Sources franchise — particularly when the truth is under assault, and people are searching for accurate, reliable information. Covering the information space is more important than ever, and I am excited to launch Status, embark on this new journey, and tap into my entrepreneurial spirit,” he said.

People on social media didn’t hesitate to mock Darcy for his assumption that someone would want to watch and pay for his “independent” propaganda.

“Oliver Darcy [is] no longer with CNN. [He is starting] his own venture and is somehow under the delusion that people will pay $150 a year to read his propaganda. Good luck!” Joe Concha of Fox News wrote.

While working for CNN, Darcy has been repeatedly supporting the censorship of conservatives and Republicans, including Donald Trump.

“Nearly every tweet from the president at this point is labeled for misinfo. Which had me thinking. Why doesn’t Twitter just take the step of labeling his entire account as a known source of election disinfo? And why stop there? Why not label accounts that repeatedly spread claims the platform has to fact-check?” he said.