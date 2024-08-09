Quantcast
Thursday, August 8, 2024

Charlamagne Tha God Slams Blacks’ Walz Adulation: Jumping on ‘White Political Penis’

'Thanks to affirmative action, there is an old, white guy on the Democratic ticket for the first time in about 17 days!'

Posted by Contributing Author
Charlamagne Tha God
Charlamagne Tha God / IMAGE: The Daily Show via YouTube

(Headline USACharlamagne tha God urged black Americans not to “fall in love” with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Vice President Kamala Harris’s running mate, calling Walz the “true DEI hire.”

The “Breakfast Club” co-host argued Harris only chose Walz because she needed a “straight, white” man.

“Thanks to affirmative action, there is an old, white guy on the Democratic ticket for the first time in about 17 days,” he quipped. “I’m glad white men are finally getting their moment in the sun; just make sure to wear enough SPF.”

Like former President Barack Obama back in 2008, Harris “needed somebody like a Vice President Biden to make people feel comfortable to vote for the first black man,” he claimed.

“And it’s the same thing with the vice president now,” he continued. “She definitely needs a straight, white male to make America comfortable with it.”

But black Americans shouldn’t be fooled by Harris’s choice, he continued. 

“Black people, you do not have to fall in love with these politicians,” he said.

“It is just crazy to me how black people are so quick to jump on white political penis,” he continued. “It’s unbelievable. Y’all don’t have to create little cute nicknames for Tim Walz, OK?”

Following his term as vice president, Democrats attempted to downplay President Joe Biden’s creepy and inappropriate behavior by turning him into a sort of caricature of himself with “Crazy Uncle Joe” memes.

With Walz, they already have resurrected the “America’s Dad” previously applied to Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., the running mate of failed 2016 candidate Hillary Clinton.

As Charlamagne suggested, though, such sugar-coating traces back to the paternalism that Democrat plantation owners relied upon to rationalize and soften the barbarity of chattel slavery in the antebellum South.

Walz is “not your uncle,” the radio host said. “He’s not your coach, he’s not your fun dad—he’s a politician. Let’s treat this like business, OK? You don’t have to fall in love with him.”

Charlamagne tha God has said he plans to support Harris in the 2024 election, but he acknowledged that conservatives are right about her record, specifically its lack of tangible accomplishments.

“Kamala has done a great job as vice president. Remember that one big thing she did? Me neither!” he said. “And that’s exactly what you want in a VP, someone who doesn’t make the news.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
ISIS-Inspired Plot Foils Taylor Swift Concerts with 200K Attendees
Next article
CNN Star Quits Failing Network as Parent Company Admits $9.1B in Losses

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com