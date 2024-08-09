Charlamagne Tha God Slams Blacks’ Walz Adulation: Jumping on ‘White Political Penis’

(Headline USA) Charlamagne tha God urged black Americans not to “fall in love” with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Vice President Kamala Harris’s running mate, calling Walz the “true DEI hire.”

The “Breakfast Club” co-host argued Harris only chose Walz because she needed a “straight, white” man.

“Thanks to affirmative action, there is an old, white guy on the Democratic ticket for the first time in about 17 days,” he quipped. “I’m glad white men are finally getting their moment in the sun; just make sure to wear enough SPF.”

Like former President Barack Obama back in 2008, Harris “needed somebody like a Vice President Biden to make people feel comfortable to vote for the first black man,” he claimed.

“And it’s the same thing with the vice president now,” he continued. “She definitely needs a straight, white male to make America comfortable with it.”

But black Americans shouldn’t be fooled by Harris’s choice, he continued.

“Black people, you do not have to fall in love with these politicians,” he said.

“It is just crazy to me how black people are so quick to jump on white political penis,” he continued. “It’s unbelievable. Y’all don’t have to create little cute nicknames for Tim Walz, OK?”

Following his term as vice president, Democrats attempted to downplay President Joe Biden’s creepy and inappropriate behavior by turning him into a sort of caricature of himself with “Crazy Uncle Joe” memes.

With Walz, they already have resurrected the “America’s Dad” previously applied to Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., the running mate of failed 2016 candidate Hillary Clinton.

They're recycling the 'America's Dad' branding from Tim Kaine to Tim Walz. Entire media falls in line You aren't looking at reporting, you're looking at a high-level propaganda system in action pic.twitter.com/z0832uahmg — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 7, 2024

As Charlamagne suggested, though, such sugar-coating traces back to the paternalism that Democrat plantation owners relied upon to rationalize and soften the barbarity of chattel slavery in the antebellum South.

Walz is “not your uncle,” the radio host said. “He’s not your coach, he’s not your fun dad—he’s a politician. Let’s treat this like business, OK? You don’t have to fall in love with him.”

Charlamagne tha God has said he plans to support Harris in the 2024 election, but he acknowledged that conservatives are right about her record, specifically its lack of tangible accomplishments.

“Kamala has done a great job as vice president. Remember that one big thing she did? Me neither!” he said. “And that’s exactly what you want in a VP, someone who doesn’t make the news.”