Quantcast
Friday, December 20, 2024

‘Which is It?’: Scott Jennings Rips CNN Stooge’s Musk-Puppet Trump-Dictator Talk

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Scott Jennings (CNN, Screenshot)

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) CNN’s Scott Jennings ripped Democrat strategist Julia Roginsky on Thursday over her conflicting argument that Elon Musk is puppeteering President-elect Donald Trump, who Democrats repeatedly characterized as an uncontrollable dictator.

Jennings told NewsNight panelists it’s a great move for Musk to give the American people information they otherwise would not have known about the federal government, referencing the Department of Government Efficiency head’s social media campaign that ultimately killed the 1,547-page federal spending bill.

Roginsky responded, “Elon Musk is doing this to gin up people to call their congressmen or congresswoman and to vote against something Elon Musk doesn’t want them to vote for because it doesn’t directly benefit Elon Musk. Let’s be very clear.”

Jennings asked the Democrat strategist how she knows Musk is only in it for himself, casting doubt on her claims.

“You’re making an allegation. It’s a serious allegation,” Jennings told her. “You’re essentially alleging corruption.”

Roginsky told the conservative CNN panelist she was not accusing Musk of corruption but reiterated her assertion that Musk is lobbying for policies beneficial to his X, SpaceX and Tesla businesses.

“That’s a fact. He’s a businessman. He’s not here as a staffer. If you’re a staffer, if you’re working on the Hill, then he should go work on the Hill,” Roginsky said.

Omitting that Trump gave DOGE a July 4, 2026 deadline, Roginsky said Musk and DOGE partner Vivek Ramaswamy should fully envelop themselves into the bureaucracy if they want to affect Trump administration policy. She called the pair “unpaid advisers.”

“For that reason, Elon Musk is puppeteering Donald Trump and every other member of Congress that he wants to,” the Democrat strategist said, prompting CNN host Abby Phillip to agree that Trump did not do “anything to dissuade people” from thinking that.

A baffled Jennings called out Roginsky for arguing afoul of the Democrats’ 2024 campaign talking point that Trump would govern as a dictator without any safeguards.

“In October, the principe Democratic argument was, ‘Donald Trump is going to be a dictator.’ And today it’s, ‘Donald Trump is just being puppeteered by other people. Which is it?” Jennings shot back at Roginsky, who responded, “it could be both.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
‘Chilling Effect’: MSNBC, CNN Hosts Say ABC’s Payoff to Trump Could Shock Media into Doing Their Job
Next article
Cruz Says Nuking the Debt Ceiling Would Lock in ‘President Elizabeth Warren’

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com