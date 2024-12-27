CNN Panelist’s Both-Sides Jab at Trump Collapses in Spat on Biden’s ‘Failed’ Presidency

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) CNN panelist Solomon Jones’s attempt to equate President-elect Donald Trump’s first term to President Joe Biden’s “failed” administration collapsed in an argument Thursday against commentator Scott Jennings and Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y.

On NewsNight, Jennings told host Abby Phillip’s fellow guests that Biden was leaving office as a “disgrace” to the presidency.

He noted how the Democrat committed the sentences of 37 “evil, killer” death row inmates before getting off for a holiday vacation in St. Croix.

“This is a failed, disgraced president and he has never, ever owned up to what happened in Afghanistan and the role that played in destroying those families’ lives and destroying his own presidency,” Jennings said before Jones jumped in.

Jones hastily proposed that Trump “needs to say ‘I’m sorry’” for the people who died during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the incoming Republican president told people to “shine light in their bodies to disinfect” during his first term, which Jennings pointed out was false.

The CNN panelists bickered before Phillip chimed in saying she would fact-check the claim. Crosstalk ensued before Lawler dropped a truth bomb on the dispute.

CNN panelist gets SHUT DOWN when trying to equate Biden’s “failed” presidency to Trump’s COVID response. “And you know what, people told us to stand six feet apart and wear masks, and that didn’t exactly solve anything.” pic.twitter.com/BK7q942zco — Julianna Frieman (@JuliannaFrieman) December 27, 2024

“People told us to stand six feet apart and wear masks and that didn’t exactly solve anything,” the GOP congressman said. “So, look, at the end of the day here, Joe—you can make this all about Donald Trump. Donald Trump got reelected because Joe Biden was such a disaster on so many fronts.”

Lawler circled back to the tragedy of the 13 U.S. servicemembers killed in Biden’s disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal, noting that Vice President Kamala Harris has yet to meet with the affected families.

“That is the legacy of this administration. And everything that follows from the Russia invasion of Ukraine to the terrorist attack on Israel, the threats in the Indo-Pacific from China, the elicit oil trade to the tune of $200 billion between China and Iran, that funds Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis,” he said. “That is their legacy, and Joe Biden owns that.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.