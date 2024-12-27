‘A Tired Charade’: Fox News Commentator Takes Heat for Defense of Beyoncé

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Fox News contributor Tomi Lahren took heat Thursday after she called for conservatives on social media to stop their “faux outage” at pop star Beyoncé’s Christmas NFL halftime show.

Beyoncé, who failed to sing despite making a paid appearance at Vice President Kamala Harris’s Oct. 25 campaign rally in Texas, was pelted with online criticism for taking the stage at the Netflix-streamed football game on Wednesday.

From being branded as an “all-white Diddy” acolyte to claims she is “satanic” and “overrated,” Beyoncé could not catch a break from those who thought her performance was “flat out embarrassing.”

Lahren chimed in on the conversation with an unexpected defense of the Cowboy Carter singer.

“Can we stop with the faux outrage about Beyoncé? I’m not her biggest fan either, but she put on a good performance and she is immensely talented,” the Fox News contributor wrote on X. “As conservatives, we don’t have to be outraged by everything, it’s a tired charade.”

Commenters closed in on Lahren by insisting their disdain for Beyoncé was genuine.

“Sorry but I’m not praising what I see as crap. I can appreciate talent in genres I don’t particularly care for, but that wasn’t it,” one X user replied. “Showed me she’s a 100% studio creation. Her live voice is weak, the choreography any jr high cheerleader could do.”

Trump supporter @themericanmeme called Beyoncé’s performance “abyssal,” while X user @Ravensbrook1k told Lahren critics loathe what the pop star represents.

One Beyoncé fan was stunned by Lahren’s defense of her idol, saying, “Beyonce shifted us into another dimension cause what the hell is happening? A conservative defending Beyonce?”

An apparent Trump supporter told the OutKick host, “You lost your conservative card.”

“I think it’s NOT about the performance. It’s IS about the promotion of what’s she’s representing,” one user added. “Too many Diddy connections to be ignored.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.