Quantcast
Friday, January 17, 2025

Kristi Noem Vows to Nuke Biden’s ‘Concierge Service’ for Illegal Migrants

'The idea that the federal government would pay for this concierge service for illegals, I think is outrageous...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Kristi Noem
Kristi Noem / PHOTO: AP

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for Department of Homeland Security Secretary, vowed Friday to nuke President Joe Biden’s CBP One app policy that enables illegal migrants to pour into the U.S.

The Biden administration killed Trump’s Title 42 border restrictions and instead allowed foreigners to apply for asylum using their phones, according to a White House fact sheet released on Jan. 5, 2023.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., pressed Noem during her confirmation hearing on whether she would continue what became a “concierge service for illegal immigrants” if she gets voted in to replace Biden’s impeached DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

“Talk about CBP One, the phone app that I’ve called ‘Concierge Service for Illegal Immigrants.’ I’m sure you’re familiar with it,” Hawley began, explaining that the CBP One app “never asks users, ‘Are you seeking asylum?’”

Hawley explained that the CBP One app had been “completely abused” under Biden.

He asked Trump’s DHS nominee, “The idea that the federal government would pay for this concierge service for illegals, I think is outrageous. Will you end the use of the CBP One app?”

Noem did not hesitate to back a strong, secure border in her response to the GOP senator.

The DHS secretary nominee suggested that she would eliminate the CBP One app on the first day Trump is president—if she gets confirmed that early.

“Yes, senator, if confirmed, and I have the opportunity to be secretary on day one, CBP One will be shut down,” Noem said.

Noem brought fire to her confirmation hearing, torching Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., for the “300,000 children that went missing during the Biden administration”—she dodged his “Trump family separation” question.

Noem declared her top priority will be “to make sure that our nation is a nation with borders or we’re no nation at all.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
‘I Was Frankly Impressed:’ Bill Gates Now Sucking up to Trump
Next article
CNN Loses $5M Defamation Lawsuit against Navy Vet Who Rescued Afghan Refugees

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com