Kristi Noem Vows to Nuke Biden’s ‘Concierge Service’ for Illegal Migrants

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for Department of Homeland Security Secretary, vowed Friday to nuke President Joe Biden’s CBP One app policy that enables illegal migrants to pour into the U.S.

The Biden administration killed Trump’s Title 42 border restrictions and instead allowed foreigners to apply for asylum using their phones, according to a White House fact sheet released on Jan. 5, 2023.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., pressed Noem during her confirmation hearing on whether she would continue what became a “concierge service for illegal immigrants” if she gets voted in to replace Biden’s impeached DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Kristi Noem just pledged to shut down the CBP One app – Biden’s online concierge service for illegals – on Day 1 pic.twitter.com/D1KBlb5JfQ — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) January 17, 2025

“Talk about CBP One, the phone app that I’ve called ‘Concierge Service for Illegal Immigrants.’ I’m sure you’re familiar with it,” Hawley began, explaining that the CBP One app “never asks users, ‘Are you seeking asylum?’”

Hawley explained that the CBP One app had been “completely abused” under Biden.

He asked Trump’s DHS nominee, “The idea that the federal government would pay for this concierge service for illegals, I think is outrageous. Will you end the use of the CBP One app?”

Noem did not hesitate to back a strong, secure border in her response to the GOP senator.

The DHS secretary nominee suggested that she would eliminate the CBP One app on the first day Trump is president—if she gets confirmed that early.

“Yes, senator, if confirmed, and I have the opportunity to be secretary on day one, CBP One will be shut down,” Noem said.

Alejandro Mayorkas was THE WORST Secretary in the history of DHS. He has been a disgrace. Kristi Noem is already telling the truth — something Mayorkas refused to do — our border is NOT secure and we must fix it NOW. pic.twitter.com/rdR3mFACZZ — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) January 17, 2025

Noem brought fire to her confirmation hearing, torching Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., for the “300,000 children that went missing during the Biden administration”—she dodged his “Trump family separation” question.

RICHARD BLUMENTHAL: "Will you help me reunite children with their parents who were separated by Trump's family separation policy?" KRISTI NOEM: "What I'm alarmed by is the over 300,000 children that went missing during the Biden administration." BLUMENTHAL: "Let's put aside the… pic.twitter.com/j13huXJTjE — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) January 17, 2025

DHS Secretary-designate @KristiNoem says her top priority will be "to make sure that our nation is a nation with borders or we're no nation at all" 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Z3Yu3Hmw0y — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) January 17, 2025

Noem declared her top priority will be “to make sure that our nation is a nation with borders or we’re no nation at all.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.