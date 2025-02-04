Quantcast
Tuesday, February 4, 2025

‘You Go Die’: CNN, MSNBC Go Mad over Trump’s Move to Dismantle USAID

'I kind of see how that could make Elon Musk a bit uncomfortable...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Talking heads on CNN and MSNBC went ballistic Monday night over President Donald Trump’s move to dismantle the U.S. Agency for International Development.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced Monday that he took over as acting director of USAID during a gaggle with reporters after he touched down in El Salvador.

Democrat politicians ranted and raved Monday outside the USAID headquarters building to protest bureaucrats who were instructed by the Trump administration not to come to work to waste American taxpayer dollars.

Later that night, MSNBC’s Joy Reid spun Trump’s crackdown on wasteful spending as a “coup” as she suggested that stopping corruption at USAID was akin to overthrowing the government.

“If this were happening in any other country right now, I promise you, I’d be on air calling it a coup,” Reid raged.

Reid’s sentiments were echoed by other liberal pundits, including former Biden White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, who claimed that Department of Government Efficiency head Elon Musk targeted USAID because he was “uncomfortable” with how USAID fought against “corruption.”

“[USAID] not only leads on humanitarian assistance around the world but also works to combat corruption and foreign aid programs. I kind of see how that could make Elon Musk a bit uncomfortable,” she said.

CNN’s Van Jones was even more hysterical than his female counterparts, claiming that the president’s effort to reform USAID was a message for the rest of the world to “die.”

“Donald Trump says, ‘We don’t care. You go die.’ That’s the message from the United States government,” Jones said, adding that cutting off USAID’s gigantic foreign aid programs will lead to “people dying in very large numbers around the world.”

CNN token conservative Scott Jennings, for his part, defended the Trump administration’s actions. He told his anti-Trump colleagues on a panel that the “soft stupidity” of USAID has got to go.

“There is a difference between smart soft power and dumb spending by the leftwing ideologues who inhabit this bureaucracy,” Jennings said.

He added, “There is a difference between soft power and soft stupidity. So whether you’re funding like DEI musicals in some country or transgender surgery somewhere or whatever, that is not what most Americans would say is an effective part of U.S. foreign policy.”

Contrary to what the liberal talking heads told their viewers, the USAID has a long history of being used essentially as a CIA cutout.

In 2003, for instance, the Bush administration used the USAID to foment a coup against the Georgian government. More recently, the Biden administration’s head of USAID, Samantha Power, was involved in numerous regime-change efforts—most notoriously, in Libya. Power was also accused last February of fomenting unrest in Hungary, where Viktor Orban crushed his globalist opponents in the nation’s 2022 elections.

Along with those cases, intelligence expert Mike Benz made the case earlier this week that USAID was responsible for former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro losing his country’s election to socialist-leaning Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in 2022.

“If USAID did not exist, Bolsonaro would still be the president of Brazil and Brazil would still have a free and open internet,” Benz said on Catch Up.

Julianna Frieman is Deputy Editor of Headline USA. She is also an author at the Daily Caller, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on X at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Calif. Largest Property Insurer Demanding 22% Rate Hike after Wildfires
Next article
Dem. Rep. Thinks President Trump Should Leave US to Make Room for Illegal Migrants

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com