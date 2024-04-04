Quantcast
Wednesday, April 3, 2024

CNN Host Roasted for Pushing Anti-Trump ‘Animals’ Hoax

'Wolf, if somebody murders another human being, I think they deserve to be called animals...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
CNN Segment on President Donald Trump's remarks on Laken Riley's murder (Source: Screenshot / CNN / edits by Headline USA)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) CNN was put to task when a guest challenged the network live on air, defending former President Donald Trump’s characterization of the man accused of brutally murdering beloved nursing student Laken Riley as an “animal.” 

On Wednesday, Scott Jennings, a former aide in the Bush White House and a CNN contributor, stood by Trump’s comments as anchor Wolf Blitzer attempted, unsuccessfully, to admonish the former president for supposedly labeling all illegal aliens as “animals.” 

In response, Jennings said: “I listened to the entire tape. He was specifically talking about the person who murdered Laken Riley in Georgia. To be honest with you, Wolf, if somebody murders another human being, I think they deserve to be called animals.”

Expanding on his defense of Trump, Jennings remarked, “I don’t think any American is really going to reject that kind of rhetoric. That poor girl was murdered in cold blood. Is that person, who did it, not an animal? I think that’s an apt term.” 

Jennings’s comments were prompted by Blitzer’s incorrect interpretation of Trump’s remarks, which he made during a Michigan campaign event. “When he says that these immigrants are animals, are not humans, what does that suggest? … Shouldn’t people be condemning that?” Blitzer asserted.

Contrary to Blitzer’s claims, Trump did not broadly refer to all illegal aliens as “animals.” Instead, the former president specifically referred to Riley‘s alleged murderer and other instances of illegal aliens committing crimes.

“The 22-year-old nursing student in Georgia who was barbarically murdered by an illegal alien animal,” Trump said. He was referring to 26-year-old Jose Antonio Ibarra, a Venezuelan national who faces murder charges in Riley’s death.

Later in his remarks, Trump also criticized Democrats for objecting to his characterization of illegal aliens accused of heinous crimes as “animals,” as seen in video footage of the Michigan event. 

“The Democrats said, ‘Please don’t call them animals, they’re humans.’ I said no they’re not humans they’re not humans they’re animals,” Trump stated. “[Former House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi told me that. She said, ‘Please don’t use the word animal, sir, when you’re talking about these people. I said, ‘I’ll use the word animal because that’s what they are.’” 

Before making the “animal” remark, the former president addressed the tragic death of a Michigan woman, who was allegedly killed and run over by a Mexican national. 

Mavi Garcia, the victim, was killed by her boyfriend, 25-year-old Brandon Ortiz-Vite, who had been deported by the Trump administration but managed to re-enter the U.S.  

Law enforcement alleged that Ortiz-Vite left Garcia’s body in the middle of a street before fatally running over her. Initially, police characterized the death as the result of a drunken carjacking. The Mexican national is now facing murder charges.  

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Jack Smith Threatens Judge Cannon in Latest Display of Defiance, Partisanship

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com