CNN Host Abruptly Ends Segment after Defense of Biden Corruption Falls Apart

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) CNN’s NewsNight host Abby Phillip had a rough day on Thursday when her defense of President Joe Biden’s corrupt ties to Hunter and James’s business associates fell flat.

Phillip abruptly ended her segment with Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., and CNN contributor Scott Jennings after they successfully countered her suggestion that Biden did not enrich himself from his family’s business dealings.

“I’m still waiting to see the proof of Joe Biden enriching himself. I take his brother and his son, perhaps,” Phillip stated during the segment, which explored Biden’s claims of not being a wealthy politician. “Your colleague, James Comer, could’ve produced the evidence and he didn’t,” she added while addressing Lawler.

Phillip’s claims reflect a broader tendency within the legacy media to shield Biden from scrutiny regarding his family’s business dealings, which Republicans affirm were designed to enrich Biden himself.

Uncovered evidence found that 10 percent of business payments were to be separated for the “Big Guy,” which whistleblowers have come to disclose was Biden. Other financial transactions linked to Biden himself, as Lawler pointed out in his reply to Phillip.

“I’ll give you the direct link: a Chinese, a Chinese company transferred money to a shell company owned by Hunter and Jim Biden that then transferred money directly to Jim and Sarah Biden’s shell company that then transferred the money to Jim and Sarah’s personal account, who then immediately wrote a check for $40,000 to Joe Biden.”

Phillip appeared to overlook these points and instead made the assumption that, because Trump did not use the DOJ to pursue charges against Biden, the current president is somehow free of guilt.

“What I’m saying is that Trump was president for four years. He wanted to charge Joe Biden. Why did the charges not come? And I think that still remains an open question,” Phillip said. “If there is something illegal happening here, there should be charges on the basis of what you’re saying. And there have not been. And that is a fact.”

In response, Lawler quipped, “Well, he just pardoned Hunter for an 11-year time period.” Jennings, seemingly agreeing with Lawler’s comments, added, “He just wiped the slate.”

Overwhelmed by Lawler’s and Jennings’s fact-based arguments, Phillip expressed frustration, saying, “Hang on, guys!”

“Jim will be next, by the way,” Jennings remarked, referring to reports that Biden will pardon him too, similar to Hunter.

At that point, Phillip abruptly ended the segment, stating, “Well, we’re waiting for the charges. And when the charges come, we’ll have a conversation about that. I promise you that.”