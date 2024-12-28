Quantcast
Biden’s HUD Admits Homelessness Skyrocketed in 2024 Thanks to Illegals

Posted by Luis Cornelio
President Joe Biden before addressing the nation from the Oval Office of the White House. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, Pool)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) As President Joe Biden limps toward the end of his presidency, his administration has conceded a major failure: a staggering 18.1 percent spike in homelessness under his watch. 

The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) revealed Friday that 771,480 individuals were counted as homeless in 2024, according to its 2024 Annual Homelessness Assessment Report. 

This alarming crisis touched nearly every demographic across the country, with certain populations facing record-high numbers, HUD conceded. 

Families with children, individuals with chronic patterns of homelessness, people staying both in unsheltered and sheltered locations and unaccompanied youth all saw their highest rates of homelessness ever recorded. 

This surge is largely driven by the Biden administration’s open border policies, which have paved the way for unprecedented levels of foreign individuals to enter the U.S. illegally. 

In Massachusetts, the state’s “right to shelter law” has created chaos, as Americans seeking shelter are often forced to compete with illegal aliens for limited resources.  

The strain on the system led Gov. Maura Healey, a Democrat, to declare a state of emergency, citing the overwhelming number of illegal immigrants flooding into the shelter system. 

Children have also been severely affected by the homelessness crisis, with nearly 150,000 minors experiencing homelessness on a single night in 2024.

This marks a whopping 33 percent increase from 2023, making children under 18 the demographic that saw the largest rise in homelessness, according to HUD. 

Veterans were the only group to see a decline in homelessness. HUD noted that 32,882 veterans were homeless on a single night in January 2024, an eight percent decrease from 2023. 

Despite the damning numbers, Acting HUD Secretary Adrianne Todman attempted to downplay the figures, claiming they no longer reflect the current situation. 

“While this data is nearly a year old, and no longer reflects the situation we are seeing, it is critical that we focus on evidence-based efforts to prevent and end homelessness,” Todman claimed in a press release. “We know what works and our success in reducing veteran homelessness by 55.2% since 2010 shows that.” 

