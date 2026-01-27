CNN Guest Says Trump Admin Has Not Put ‘People in Ovens Yet’ 

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) CNN on Friday featured a guest who described immigration detention centers using Nazi-era references and suggested that President Donald Trump could put people in “ovens.”

The guest, Moon Palace Books co-owner Jamie Schwesnedl, made the remarks during an interview with CNN host Jake Tapper on The Lead.

Schwesnedl claimed that Minneapolis was “invaded by gunmen” and that people were being taken to “concentration camps,” a comparison that even Tapper seemed to find bizarre.

“Just one note, I’m not here to defend ICE, but I’m not a big fan of people using the term ‘concentration camp’ to describe detention camps. That has a very specific meaning,” Tapper said.

Schwesnedl doubled down:

“I understand that, but they take people to Fort Snelling here, which literally was built as a concentration camp, and Alligator Alcatraz, which I think we can all agree is a concentration camp. I’m not saying they’re Dachau. I’m not saying they’re putting people in ovens — yet — but these are concentration camps.”

Tapper appeared baffled, waving his hand to suggest Schwesnedl stop, to which the guest replied: “I don’t need to argue with you about that.”

Schwesnedl’s comments are part of a broader pattern on the left, drawing extreme parallels between President Trump’s administration and Nazi Germany.

Several politicians, including Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, have previously compared ICE and DHS to the Gestapo, Nazi Germany’s secret police.

Watch the CNN segment below: